Trash Goblin has you as a humble green shopkeep restoring and upselling old trinkets

Trash Goblin is the latest cosy shop sim to make its way to mobile

But you're doing more than just stocking shelves as you turn trash into treasure

Combine items to make 1000s of different trinkets, sell to a cast of 40 NPCs, and experience 20+ hours of story

While the cosy genre usually focuses on an outdoors, agrarian lifestyle, like in Stardew Valley, we've increasingly seen the idea of owning and running your own store gaining popularity. Discounty hewed close to the Stardew Valley format, but the newly released Trash Goblin takes another angle entirely as you turn thrown-away objects into valuable merchandise.

Playing an ambitious young goblin opening their own store, you'll stock a variety of strange and eclectic knick-knacks, selling to equally strange customers. You'll be slowly building up your own store, making deals and acquiring cash, yes. But you'll also be acquiring trinkets by restoring old, broken pieces, either selling them on once cleaned up or combining them into over 1000 different one-of-a-kind items!

One man's trash is another goblin's treasure

Really, it feels as if Trash Goblin leans a lot more heavily into the restoration and creativity angles than the store-owning, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. You'll even be able to upgrade your workspace and storefront with new gadgets to help you out, all while making your trashy treasures spick-and-span to sell them to a cast of eclectic characters on your journey to super-shop-stardom!

Trash Goblin isn't lacking in terms of the sheer amount of playable content either, with 20+ hours of story, a vast cast of NPCs, four different locations to set up shop in and endless gameplay beyond that! So if you're looking for a hefty experience for the price tag, Trash Goblin might just be a corker of a deal.

Still, there's plenty of other options if you fancy playing your way through pleasant, laid-back fantasies of escaping the grind of urban life. Why not dig into our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley to see some of our choice picks of the bunch?