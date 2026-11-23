Monopoly Go's latest pop-culture collab is here with Avengers: Doomsday

Explore Doomstadt in a new map takeover, and take on Doctor Doom himself

Stickers, minigames and the X-Mansion all make prominent appearances in this collab

Monopoly Go has hosted some major names in pop culture for collabs over the years, ranging from K-pop Demon Hunters to The Simpsons. Now, however, they're teaming up with what could be their biggest partnership yet, as Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday arrives on the board starting November 25th!

The Avengers: Doomsday x Monopoly Go collab runs from November 25th all the way to January 27th, and sees you opposing the machinations of Doctor Doom. You'll traverse the masked tyrant's homeland of Latveria in the Doomstadt map, as well as take on the Doomsy in an all-new hero battle.

Doomed from the start

Of course, Double-D isn't the only one getting the spotlight here. You'll also be able to explore the X-Mansion as part of another map takeover, as well as taking on a variety of minigames featuring your favourite Marvel superheroes in starring roles.

All in all, a great event for fans of Monopoly Go and the Avengers. I can't be the only one who feels like the marketing blitz for Avengers: Doomsday is trying a bit too hard, though. I remember back when Infinity War and Endgame released, and you didn't need a KFC collab or Monopoly Go even to make it clear what a momentous cinematic moment it was.

Still, even if the movie turns out to be a certified stinker, this event and its runtime from November 25th to January 27th will offer you plenty of time to grab all the rewards and experience all the content that this upcoming crossover event has to offer!

In the meantime, if you'd prefer to keep your puzzling instincts sharp with some other fare, then (say it with me, folks) we've got you covered! Just take a look at our list of the best puzzle games for Android to see some more choice picks we've collected.