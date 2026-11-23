Suits & Stallions is a classy new party game about the classiest pastime of all

Yes, that's right, horse racing!

Draw cards, move you or your opponent forward, bump them back and nudge the odds

When it comes to 'classy' party games, I'd be hard-pressed to think of any. By their very nature, most party games are lighthearted and fun, but that's where Suits & Stallions comes in: a new entry in the genre available now on iOS and Android that leans into the classier side of the equation.

What's the classiest thing you can imagine? Horse racing, of course! And that's what Suits & Stallions is all about, as you race your porcelain model horses across a board in a classily lit museum setting. Each card you draw can move either you, your opponent or both, depending on the corresponding suit, but you can try to nudge the results or whip your chosen stallion into shape for a better chance at success.

Wild horses

Of course, there're plenty of twists to this seemingly simple format. For example, you won't always be racing a horse, and you can unlock six different figurines, including a Moai, Toy Soldier and more.

There are also other optional modes, such as Troika, which sees you racing an entire tower of horses rather than one. And the best part is that if you stay playing against the PC, then all of this is free!

Of course, the main appeal of any party game is playing with your friends, and in that regard Suits & Stallions is an interesting example of the genre. Less likely to cause pure chaos, but I can see a devious card draw and decision to send your friend back causing plenty of lighthearted arguments.

You can find Suits & Stallions right now on iOS and Android. But if you're looking for even more free-to-play games, then mobile is definitely the place to be. Just take a look at our list of the best free mobile games of 2026 for some of our choice picks!