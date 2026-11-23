Gunboat God is out now on iOS and Android offering blisteringly fast gameplay and action

Shoot your way through hordes of enemies and massive bosses

Upgrade your boat and aim to return to the floating Citadel

Nowadays, with the popularity of Vampire Survivors, it seems as though the humble bullet hell has become somewhat passe in the face of the bullet heaven. But Gunboat God, now available on iOS and Android, may just prove that the bullet hell genre isn't dead by a long shot!

Gunboat God is an inky black-and-white take on the bullet hell and shoot-em-up genre, where your only aim is to slay as many enemies as possible and make your way back to the Citadel in the sky. Along the way, you'll fly into the air, dive beneath the waves and skirt along the surface, blasting foes to bits as you go.

Heaven or hell?

Alright, so bullet hell may be stretching the definition a bit, but Gunboat God really does fuse the mechanics of many different genres. The bullet hell genre is certainly one of them, although you'll find acrobatic feats to be accomplished like any good platformer, as well as brutally difficult run 'n gun gameplay.

Gunboat God isn't a simple arcade format either, as you'll gradually make your way through a variety of levels, beat down towering bosses and get your new friend Yeti the crocodile (confusing, I know) to help rebuild your boat.

Gunboat God is blisteringly fast-paced, exciting and difficult, but rewardingly so. And with such a distinctive art-style which really makes it stand out even if the action can get a bit hard to follow. Either way you certainly won't be forgetting this distinctive mashup of platformer, bullet hell and run 'n gun anytime soon!

If you're looking for other great games in this vein, then we've got you covered. Why not take a look at our regular feature that'll help you get Ahead of the Game for amazing new releases like this before they technically launch. This week, Catherine dives into Sol Cesto, an eerie little dungeon-crawling roguelike.