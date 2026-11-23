Ember Outpost looks to offer a full-fledged colony sim right in the palm of your hand

Experience a management sim on par with the likes of RimWorld

Guide your group of settlers to survival, safety and self-sufficiency.

Space, the final frontier. And like all frontiers, there's always someone willing to take a chance on building a new life there, no matter how much of a ludicrously ill-advised idea it may be. It's a concept that offers rich ground for colony management sims, but there haven't been many options for that on mobile, well, until Ember Outpost arrived.

Available now on iOS and Android, Ember Outpost is a colony management sim that sees you guiding a group of settlers on an alien world. Everything, from food to water and other supplies, will need to be crafted or collected, and you'll also have to deal with the drastically contradictory personalities of your colonists. Oh, and let's add natural disasters and murderous raiders, just for some extra spice.

Round the world, around the world

If your immediate thought is that this sounds like RimWorld, then you'd be right. And developer Rocketsauce Studios have been upfront about wanting to recreate the RimWorld experience on mobile to make up for a lack of colony sims. And by the looks of things, they've succeeded quite well with many of the same iconic mechanics RimWorld boasted.

It's not all sunshine and roses, though. Ember Outpost does have the lingering spectre of AI in some bizarrely high-res assets scattered throughout, and promotional imagery. Which is a shame because I think part of the appeal of colony sims such as RimWorld is how easily readable and minimalist they are. But you can't have everything.

For what it is, Ember Outpost offers exactly what those who want RimWorld on mobile have been waiting for. Densely detailed colony sim action, where there's just as much potential for disasters inside the walls of your compound as outside of it.

If you think you might like to practice a little before taking your foray into the great unknown, then why not check out some of our choice picks of the best strategy games on Android?