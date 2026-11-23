Raid: Shadow Legends is introducing a brand-new collab featuring Conan the Barbarian

Conan will be available as part of the Elite Champion Pass until February 23rd

Meanwhile, you can claim fan-favourite character Valeria to add to your roster too!

For whatever reason, Robert E. Howard's Conan has come back into vogue for mobile publishers recently. First, UnGodly saw the original Conan announced, and now Raid: Shadow Legends has kicked off its own collab featuring none other than Schwarzenegger's interpretation of Conan the Barbarian from 1982.

Kicking off today and running through February 23rd, Raid: Shadow Legends' Conan the Barbarian collaboration features Conan himself, of course. But you can also claim Valeria, the heroic swordswoman who accompanies Conan in the film, as a free character just for logging in to add a bit of Hyborian flair to your roster.

Contemplate this on the Tree of Woe

Conan, meanwhile, will unfortunately only be available as part of the Elite Champion Pass, which you'll need to sign up for before January 22nd. Valeria herself can be claimed as part of a 14-day loyalty event, meaning even if you don't buy the pass, you can still benefit from the event.

Personally, I've had a bit more fondness for the original short stories featuring Conan than the 1982 film. But I can certainly appreciate its appeal, and Conan's hack-and-slash attitude fits very well in the world of Raid: Shadow Legends.

That being said, it's not hard to see why some people aren't the biggest fans of Raid: Shadow Legends, since gating off such an exciting collab behind a pass, especially with only one character in it, seems a little exploitative. But if you do fancy giving it a go, you can jump in and experience the collab for yourself until February 23rd.

In the meantime, if you want to see what other RPG options there are on mobile, then, of course, we have you covered. Check out our list of the best RPGs on Android for some of our choice picks!