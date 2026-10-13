Call of Duty: Mobile will reward you with a weapon blueprint for preordering Modern Warfare 4

Call of Duty: Mobile is offering up a fancy new Weapon Blueprint for pre-ordering Modern Warfare 4

The Shattered Relay skin gives your ICR-1 rifle a black-and-gold makeover

CoD: Mobile lets you redeem the reward for pre-ordering any digital edition of Modern Warfare 4

Call of Duty: Mobile has firmly cemented itself as the one and only option for CoD players on mobile. Even outlasting the highly anticipated Warzone Mobile! So, it should be no surprise that, with the latest mainline release on the horizon, Call of Duty: Mobile is getting in on promoting the franchise proper!

If you pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, then you'll be able to claim the Shattered Relay Weapon Blueprint for Call of Duty: Mobile as a reward. Offering a nice black-and-gold look for the ICR-1 rifle, the Shattered Relay skin is a neat way to show off your love for the franchise.

Called up

You can find all the info on how to redeem your Weapon Blueprint over on the official Call of Duty: Mobile blog . And once again, it's interesting to look at Call of Duty: Mobile in the context of the wider CoD franchise with this latest news.

Previously, it seemed to many (myself included) that Call of Duty: Mobile was going to be supplanted by Warzone Mobile. After all, Warzone was, at the time, and even now, one of the most popular modes for CoD. But years on, it's Warzone that has taken a dive while CoD: Mobile is still going strong.

As for the actual tie-in content? It's a fun little gimmick, but I was a bit disappointed to see you don't get more for pre-ordering other editions. Still, if you're a CoD: Mobile player who's also looking forward to Modern Warfare 4, you'll be in for a treat.

But while CoD: Mobile may be the mobile representation for one of the biggest franchises in the gaming world, there're plenty of indie hits well worth a look too. Why not check out our preview of Tearscape, a mix of Legend of Zelda and Bloodborne for mobile?