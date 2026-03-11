Armored Frontline: Warzone launches major new update packed with additional armoured vehicles

Go big or go home

Armored Frontline: Warzone's latest major update is here with four new tanks

Take the K1, VT4, Merkava M2A and Patriot to the field

And recruit two new elite crew members to join your roster

Back when it was first released, I observed that Valofe's Armored Frontline: Warzone was stepping into a space practically dominated by World of Tanks and competitors. But, if their latest major update is any indication, they may just have the chops to carry it through as a host of new armoured vehicles and elite crews land in Warzone!

Naturally, the stars of this update are the tanks, with four new additions to the roster in the form of the K1, VT4, Merkava M2A and Patriot. All of which come with their own strengths and weaknesses, such as the K1's balanced performance or the Patriot's more supportive role on the battlefield.

Of course, any vehicle without a crew is merely a hunk of inanimate metal. So there are two new elite crew members to bring to the table with Garden Theodore and Sophie Tiffany. Madlibs-type names aside, both of these new characters are promised to be excellent additions to your crew.

Button up

I'm definitely intrigued by the strength of this update for Armored Frontline: Warzone, as it offers a fairly meaty set of additions. However, for what we've been given by Valofe, details are a bit scant on the new crewmembers, which, to me, stand out like a sore thumb with their decidedly gameified aesthetic compared to the more realistic vehicles.

But at the same time, if this is a sign of the long-term support that Armored Frontline will have, I think that there's a solid chance for Valofe to find their footing. Especially amongst AFV enthusiasts who might want something a little more arcade-y.

Still, there's a lot out there to dig into on mobile. But if you're utterly stuck for where to start, then we've got you covered with our list of the best free-to-play mobile games of 2026! Continuously updated with new and interesting releases.

[game id=""]