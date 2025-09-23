Resonance Solstice takes you on a train ride through the wasteland in this upcoming ARPG

Let the train take the strain

Resonance Solstice is an upcoming anime-style RPG arriving later this year

It's now in pre-registration with a suite of rewards for those signing up

RS boasts in-depth train mechanics and a vast post-apocalyptic world to explore

So earlier today, we had a quick look at Ananta and its latest gameplay trailer. And wouldn't you know it, my comment about other ARPGs in the same vein needing to offer a twist on the concept was proven right. Because you don't get any quirkier than Resonance Solstice and its pitch of 'anime RPG, but with trains'!

Resonance Solstice is set in an alternate universe where a celestial body called the Morphic Moon arrived in the 60s and caused the world to be consumed by Morphic Field pollution. You play as the conductor of a train travelling between the remaining cities of Earth, attempting to restore order to the world.

Resonance Solstice promises not only the usual card battling and building battles you've come to expect from the anime RPG genre but also full-on train simulation. Intercity travel and trading are key to success as you buy low and sell high.

Choo, choo!

Pre-registration for Resonance Solstice is now open, with goodies including 10 Laplace Recruit, a Trainee Uniform and Exclusive Crew on offer. Not to mention the announcement of an all-star voice-cast (though only in Japanese).

While Resonance Solstice may not offer the kind of game-changing mechanics as something like the aforementioned Ananta, I still think it looks quite interesting. And given that trains are something which always attract the most devoted of followers, I'm also intrigued to see just how well they manage to translate those mechanics for both enthusiasts and casual players alike!

Resonance Solstice will be joining several new arrivals on mobile, and a field that's already extremely crowded. Of course, that's not necessarily a bad thing, so why not check out our list of the best RPGs for Android in 2025 to see what's top of the charts for us here at PG?