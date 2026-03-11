Nekopara Sekai Connect is the latest game in the popular romance adventure series to go West

Neko meaning cat

The humble anime catgirl can be considered a load-bearing element of not just the genre, but also of early internet culture and beyond. For some reason, adding cat ears to ladies (and sometimes gents) tickles some primal human urge, as is aptly demonstrated with Nekopara Sekai Connect.

The latest entry in the popular Nekoconne series, which has sold over seven million copies worldwide, offers, well, they're surprisingly cagey about that. Nekopara is one of those series where it's definitely counting on you knowing all the gameplay elements already for when it releases on April 14th.

But, for those who're new to it, the series sees you taking on the role of a cafe owner staffed entirely by catgirls (nekos) who you slowly grow personal relationships with. The promise is a mixture of romance, comedy and drama, and the latest Nekopara Sekai Connect sees you meeting others from around the globe.

Oh-so anime

Yes, it's undeniable that Nekopara Sekai Connect is very much of that campy, romantic and somewhat over-the-top persuasion. Not that this is a bad thing, but if bubbly J-pop and fluffy relationship stuff isn't your thing, this may be your ideal nightmare.

But for the curious, Nekopara Sekai Connect promises an intriguing mix of story-driven, light-hearted fun and fast-paced cafe management. Not to mention a focus on more relaxed, sandbox-style gameplay throughout.

Pre-registration is now available for the iOS and Android versions, and those of you also playing on Steam can even link your account in order to carry your progress across multiple platforms! Steam players will even gain early access to the mobile versions to boot, so it's well worth signing up.

