Resident Evil Survival Unit codes (November 2025)

From these Resident Evil Survival Unit codes, you'll get free Special Flare Guns that give you top-tier heroes, plus tons of Hero EXP too!

If you've played anything from the Resident Evil IP before, then you know exactly what to expect in Resident Evil Survival Unit. It's Umbrella Corporation, of course, but it's so much more than that. You can develop your own base, and in the process recruit heroes like Claire, Carlos, and Leon (but also the notorious Ada Wong - my favourite). There are so many things to love about the lineup, especially if you're lucky enough to get multiple Legendaries early on (we've got a Resident Evil Survival Unit tier list for that).

Once you've got a solid lineup, you can start exploring the world bit by bit and slowly take down the infected. You'll need all the help you can get with that, which is why these Resident Evil Survival Unit codes will definitely come in handy!

You'll also get resources (Iron, Food, Lumber, Oil) and tons of Hero EXP to upgrade those Legendary heroes you'll summon, so let's check them out.

Active Resident Evil Survival Unit codes

SURVIVEFRIDAY - 3x 10k Hero EXP, 500 Gems, 3x Speed Up 1 Hour, 50x 1k Food, 50x 1k Lumber, 100x 100 Iron, 50x 100 Oil

- 3x 10k Hero EXP, 500 Gems, 3x Speed Up 1 Hour, 50x 1k Food, 50x 1k Lumber, 100x 100 Iron, 50x 100 Oil 1M SURVIVORS - 5 Advanced Flare Guns, 3 Special Flare Guns, 50x 1k Food, 50x 1k Lumber, 100x 100 Iron, 50x 100 Oil, 300 Gems

- 5 Advanced Flare Guns, 3 Special Flare Guns, 50x 1k Food, 50x 1k Lumber, 100x 100 Iron, 50x 100 Oil, 300 Gems PLAYSURVIVALUNIT - 2x 10k Hero EXP, 3 Epic Hero Field Skill Books, 3 Epic Hero Exploration Skill Books, 50x 1k Food, 50x 1k Lumber, 100x 100 Iron, 50x 100 Oil, 500 Gems

Expired

There are no expired codes yet. We'll move the codes here as soon as they're no longer valid.

How to redeem rewards

Step 1 : Tap on your avatar icon in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your icon in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 3 : Open the Gift Code option.

: Open the option. Step 4 : Type in the code where it says "Tab to enter the coupon code".

: Type in the where it says "Tab to enter the coupon code". Step 5: Hit the Register Coupon button.

You can redeem them by following these steps:

Make sure you pay attention to these, especially the ones that have a space in between the letters. They must be typed exactly as we shared them (with spaces if that's the case), because otherwise, they won't work.

The rewards can be found in the Mail > System, right next to your Inventory.

How to get more freebies?

The new ones are usually shared on the Facebook page of RESU, but sometimes, there are exclusive Resident Evil Survival Unit codes for event winners for one-time redemption. So if you happen to get any that you don't want, feel free to share them with others. You might want to help out the newbies, too - or if you're a beginner yourself, have a look at our Resident Evil Survival Unit guide for more tips.

