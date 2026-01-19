Resident Evil Survival Unit tier list (January 2026)
If you're looking to survive the apocalypse with your brains intact, our Resident Evil Survival Unit tier list should help you pick the best heroes to fight alongside you.
Do you already know which heroes you want to deploy during the zombie apocalypse? If you're looking to keep your brains intact across this harrowing adventure, you'd best have the most capable heroes by your side, after all.
Fret not, though - our Resident Evil Survival Unit tier list will help you with that (and a little bit more). We've got explanations for each hero that has been released to date!
Your usual tier lists have a ranking and the hero's name, but today I wanted to do something different - I wanted to rank each hero we know and love from the franchise, along with their designated stat. For instance, if a hero is top-tier for Rally, you definitely want to use that hero when you rally your troops.
Anyways, the stats are as follows:
- Join Rally: a hero who benefits the other teammates in the party by being deployed as a Squad Leader, granting them additional stats.
- Development: a hero that grants additional buffs for Mansion and Army development.
- Defence: a hero that grants buffs to the team when stationed at Mansion or Outpost.
- Gather: a hero you want to deploy when you do PvE rallies, mainly raiding - it boosts the gathering speed.
- Combat Specialist: a hero that grants a skill that increases the stats of all deployed squads.
- Aberration: a hero that specialises in PvE - grants a buff when fighting against Infected/Aberrations.
Based on these, you want to form a squad, bearing in mind what buffs you get from the types of heroes you deploy. You don't want to go with a hero specialising in Gathering when you're attacking an enemy base (for example).
Resident Evil Survival Unit tier list
|Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Trait
|Stat #1
|Stat #2
|S
|Claire Redfield
|Legendary
|Attacker
|Join Rally
|-
|S+
|Jill Valentine
|Legendary
|Ranger
|Join Rally
|Combat Specialist
|S+
|Ada Wong
|Legendary
|Attacker
|Development
|Defense
|S
|Carlos Oliveira
|Legendary
|Defender
|Defense
|-
|S+
|Leon S. Kennedy
|Legendary
|Defender
|Join Rally
|Combat Specialist
|A
|Tyrell Patrick
|Epic
|Ranger
|Development
|-
|A
|Marvin Branagh
|Epic
|Defender
|Defense
|-
|S
|Alyssa Ashcroft
|Epic
|Attacker
|Aberration
|-
|B
|Mark Wilkins
|Epic
|Defender
|Join Rally
|-
|B
|Katherine Warren
|Epic
|Attacker
|Gather
|-
|C
|Mikhail Viktor
|Epic
|Ranger
|Development
|-
|B
|Barry Burton
|Epic
|Ranger
|Aberration
|-
|A
|Becca Woollett
|Epic
|Attacker
|Join Rally
|-
|B
|Robert Kendo
|Epic
|Defender
|Gather
|-
|C
|Tyrone Henry
|Epic
|Defender
|Development
|-
|C
|Brad Vickers
|Rare
|Ranger
|Gather
|-
|C
|Murphy Seeker
|Rare
|Attacker
|Gather
|-
1
Claire Redfield
Claire is a really good attacker who relies on burst damage. She has a chance to stun enemies for 1 turn with her Cluster Fire, while with her Focused Fire, she can stun them for a lot longer.
She has buffs that increase squad damage, which is great for pretty much any content you want to clear. She's an amazing hero if you manage to get her early on, since she will help you clear PvE stages without any issues.
2
Jill Valentine
Jill has solid AoE and buffs (that stack) for the squad. She has the Combat Specialist trait, which further increases the stats of the deployed squads, making her a top-tier pick.
Jill Valentine has the classic Railgun, which is great for PvE stages, since it can attack multiple enemies in a straight line, dealing lots of damage.
3
Ada Wong
Ada has a slightly different mechanic - she can throw a decoy that taunts nearby enemies (PvE) and then explodes - she pairs really well with other heroes in this Resident Evil Survival Unit tier list that deal AoE damage, since it can help clear out big waves relatively easily.
In the Field, Ada buffs the team's DEF and can reduce construction costs and boost building upgrades. That makes her really good as both a PvP and PvE hero.
4
Carlos Oliveira
Carlos can pair well with Ada in PvE, since he deals circular damage, and Ada can lure enemies to form a circle. If he has a good DPS on the squad and he avoids taking damage for 3 seconds, he can also gain a shield.
He's solid as a front line, but relies a lot on having good DPS on the team. He wants to activate the shield as often as possible.
5
Leon S. Kennedy
Leon's Rocket Launcher alone makes him a top pick. He can stun enemies hit with it on top of dealing lots of damage. For a Defender, he has insane ATK skills. His Spin Kick can displace enemies, pushing them farther away, while with his Piercing Shot, he can also stun them (on top of dealing damage).
He is a Defender, but his Field skills boost the team's ATK, which means he is one of the best heroes to date. You might want to have a look at our Resident Evil Survival Unit guide for beginners too while you're at it! And if you're looking for more character rankings, we've got a Sonic Rumble tier list and a Saint Seiya EX Tier List as well.
