Resident Evil Survival Unit tier list (January 2026)

If you're looking to survive the apocalypse with your brains intact, our Resident Evil Survival Unit tier list should help you pick the best heroes to fight alongside you.

Version: 1.3.1

Do you already know which heroes you want to deploy during the zombie apocalypse? If you're looking to keep your brains intact across this harrowing adventure, you'd best have the most capable heroes by your side, after all.

Fret not, though - our Resident Evil Survival Unit tier list will help you with that (and a little bit more). We've got explanations for each hero that has been released to date!

Your usual tier lists have a ranking and the hero's name, but today I wanted to do something different - I wanted to rank each hero we know and love from the franchise, along with their designated stat. For instance, if a hero is top-tier for Rally, you definitely want to use that hero when you rally your troops.

That said, how about getting your hands on more freebies to help you out from our Resident Evil Survival Unit codes?

Anyways, the stats are as follows:

Join Rally : a hero who benefits the other teammates in the party by being deployed as a Squad Leader, granting them additional stats.

: a hero who benefits the other teammates in the party by being deployed as a Squad Leader, granting them additional stats. Development : a hero that grants additional buffs for Mansion and Army development.

: a hero that grants additional buffs for Mansion and Army development. Defence : a hero that grants buffs to the team when stationed at Mansion or Outpost.

: a hero that grants buffs to the team when stationed at Mansion or Outpost. Gather : a hero you want to deploy when you do PvE rallies, mainly raiding - it boosts the gathering speed.

: a hero you want to deploy when you do PvE rallies, mainly raiding - it boosts the gathering speed. Combat Specialist : a hero that grants a skill that increases the stats of all deployed squads.

: a hero that grants a skill that increases the stats of all deployed squads. Aberration: a hero that specialises in PvE - grants a buff when fighting against Infected/Aberrations.

Based on these, you want to form a squad, bearing in mind what buffs you get from the types of heroes you deploy. You don't want to go with a hero specialising in Gathering when you're attacking an enemy base (for example).

Resident Evil Survival Unit tier list

Tier Name Rarity Trait Stat #1 Stat #2 S Claire Redfield Legendary Attacker Join Rally - S+ Jill Valentine Legendary Ranger Join Rally Combat Specialist S+ Ada Wong Legendary Attacker Development Defense S Carlos Oliveira Legendary Defender Defense - S+ Leon S. Kennedy Legendary Defender Join Rally Combat Specialist A Tyrell Patrick Epic Ranger Development - A Marvin Branagh Epic Defender Defense - S Alyssa Ashcroft Epic Attacker Aberration - B Mark Wilkins Epic Defender Join Rally - B Katherine Warren Epic Attacker Gather - C Mikhail Viktor Epic Ranger Development - B Barry Burton Epic Ranger Aberration - A Becca Woollett Epic Attacker Join Rally - B Robert Kendo Epic Defender Gather - C Tyrone Henry Epic Defender Development - C Brad Vickers Rare Ranger Gather - C Murphy Seeker Rare Attacker Gather -

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.