Resident Evil Survival Unit - Reasons to play this worthy mobile entry in the legendary horror series

From its devastated streetscapes and sinister mansions to the mutated monstrosities that roam them, Raccoon City has been fueling nightmares since CAPCOM’s original Resident Evil launched what is now one of gaming’s biggest franchises in the mid-90s.

Now RESI fans can experience this virus-ravaged universe in an all-new way on mobile, thanks to the launch of Resident Evil Survival Unit, an iOS and Android spinoff published by Aniplex and co-developed with JOYCITY, that takes the seminal survival-horror saga in bold new directions. It’s a worthy addition to an all-time classic series, and here are just some of the reasons why you don’t want to miss out on it.

Teeming with variety

Resident Evil Survival Unit brings the series’ trademark third-person horror escapades to the palm of your hand. The developer has scaled down this classic formula and polished it up to take advantage of the latest mobile tech, and the result is a faithful recreation of console RESI, but there are many other layers to its gameplay.

Third-person action is just one cog in the machine, as the game soon takes RESI into uncharted territory by ushering players into turn-based combat situations, base building and resource management. Not only does this make it a diverse experience, all of these gameplay types are carefully balanced and complement each other seamlessly.

One minute you will be building up your stronghold, the next you will be pulled into a turn-based tactical skirmish because a swarm of infected has arrived at your gates; or you’ll need to enter a building in third-person mode, all guns blazing and your puzzle-solving hat on, because the power to one of your buildings is out.

A growing roster of iconic characters

One of the big draws for Resident Evil fans was Survival Unit’s inclusion of classic RESI heroes alongside original characters. Familiar faces at launch included Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield and Jill Valentine, all of whom could be deployed as unit commanders.

Fan-pleasing was obviously high on developer JOYCITY’s agenda but they aren’t done yet. The game’s January update is adding more series icons to the fray in the shape of Chris Redfield, Rebecca Chambers and Billy Coen, more than 20 years on from their RESI debuts.

Resident Evil Survival Unit gives fans the chance to place these heroes into all-new situations, from turn-based sieges to field commanding in a strategy-first setting.

Post-launch updates aplenty

Resident Evil Survival Unit arrived on the scene packed with content, but JOYCITY and publisher ANIPLEX are investing heavily in the game post-launch and are already rolling out substantial content updates to build on the single-player and online experiences.

Expanding the character roster is just one of the exciting inclusions in Survival Unit’s January update. New maps, offering more traditional third-person RESI action are coming to the Search Log (the single-player mode), accessible from Mansion Level 10 onwards.

For survival fans, this update brings an online mode that allows players to exchange old items for new resources and the option to use key event items to unlock rewards. There’s never been more incentive to dip a toe into Survival Unit’s online pool.

Free-to-play means exactly that

Another reason to give Resident Evil Survival Unit a try is that it’s free to download and play. Free-to-play doesn’t always mean your wallet remains totally intact, with some games putting tonnes of content behind paywalls or locking you out if you don’t cough up.

That isn’t the case with Survival Unit as free really does mean free. All of the game’s core content is available at no cost and, although there are optional in-app purchases, they are for players who want to accelerate their progression and unlock bonus features.

So there you have it, Resident Evil Survival Unit is a worthy instalment in an all-time classic horror franchise, and it’s available for free on the App Store and Google Play.