Resident Evil Survival Unit expands its global rollout in the fight against the infected

Humanity isn't going down without a fight

Aniplex and Joycity complete global launch with latest regional release

New characters debut along with the launch

More than four million downloads and counting

When it comes to the invasion of the infected, you'll need all the help you can get - which is why Aniplex and Joycity are expanding the call for humankind to join together as Resident Evil Survival Unit completes its global launch. Now available in Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and more, the survival strategy game is casting a wider net this time around to add to the whopping number of survivors that have already joined the fight.

And that's no small feat either, as RESU already boasts more than five million downloads under its belt.

Essentially, you'll need to defend yourself against legions of the infected by fortifying your stronghold to survive. You can choose to build alliances with other survivors, or take on a "survival of the fittest" mindset by fighting for the last scraps. Resources are scarce, after all, so you'll have to battle against fellow humans as well as the monstrosities out there. When push comes to shove, who are the real monsters here?

Thankfully, you'll get to enlist the help of series veterans such as Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, and Jill Valentine. You can even dive into single-player modes to enjoy the full Resident Evil experience - and with newcomers Chris Redfield, Rebecca Chambers and Billy Coen joining the fray, there's no doubt you'll put up a good fight.

The latest update also adds a new exchange feature as well, letting you swap any unwanted resources for other valuables. For example, Files of Heroes you’ve maxed out can be exchanged for other useful items, along with event key items you can earn for more rewards.

If you're ready to show Umbrella Corp who's boss, you can download Resident Evil Survival Unit on iOS and Android today!