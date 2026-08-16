Honor of Kings codes (August 2026)

These Honor of Kings codes can reward you with event-exclusive currency and free skins, so you'd best claim them while they're active!

Honor of Kings and LoL have a lot in common - except for the narrative. The story tying the characters to the battlefields and battle modes is definitely different, since HOK relies on a more Asian-inspired fairytale, whereas LoL is set in its own universe - or rather, multiverse.

Both are fantastic, and lately, HOK has started adding more and more interesting events, which I absolutely love. Some of them include card games, while others are community events. Of course, that doesn't change that it still IS a MOBA, which means you need to learn your character's skills.

We have an Honor of Kings tier list to help you out with that, though, so make sure to check it out!

Plus, with these Honor of Kings codes below, you can get skins, event items, EXP boosts, and character fragments. Of course, during limited-time offers, some might give you specific items/currency used for those events, which is why you shouldn't miss a single code.

Active Honor of Kings codes

FLOWBORN

SEPHOKFANS

HONORGIFT

LUCKYJAN



HAPPY2026

FROSTGIFT



BETHETOP



KNCHONOR



GLORYUP



CLASHON



KINGRISES



SEPHOKFANS

CRUNCHYPOSA - 2 Everything Boxes

Expired

HDSCZ1Q2UY

PKLWEEK3

HOKCOLLAB

GRING900K

HOKXBTK

2TRIUMPH

BATTLEON

DARE2FIGHT

FIGHTFORIT

FIGHTON

WARRIORSUP

HOK123

WINNINGNOW

HOKWISH

FIGHTTOEND

HAPPYWEEKEND

KINGSROCK

HONORGIFT

KWCGLORY

LEADTHEWAY

PUSHFWD

HOKPLUS628

POWERUP

HOKFANS

RUN2HONOR

SPIRITUP

TOTHETOP

How to redeem your rewards

Step 1 : Open the menu in the bottom left corner of the screen (four squares).

: Open the in the bottom left corner of the screen (four squares). Step 2 : Go to Community .

: Go to . Step 3 : From the tabs with icons shown there, you need to select the tab that's called CDKEY . It's right after Esports.

: From the tabs with icons shown there, you need to select the tab that's called . It's right after Esports. Step 4 : Type in your code .

: Type in your . Step 5: Hit the Redeem button.

It is not that straightforward, but once you get the hang of it, it's pretty simple. Follow these steps:

Codes not working?

How to get more freebies?

These don't last for long, so you should redeem them ASAP. The rewards are good, and if you keep up with all the latest ones, you'll find yourself getting event-exclusive currency and free skins.The only way to keep up with the latest ones is to save this page. Since new additions are released regularly, you can expect us to update this list weekly. The new ones are usually released on Discord , but you'll really have to dig deep - it's a lot easier to just check this page!

And once you're done with all the Honor of Kings codes, why not grab even more rewards from our list of Sonic Rumble codes and Lineage 2 Revolution codes too?