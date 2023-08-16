Time Princess codes: August 2023
| Time Princess
If you are a fan of the game and are looking for working Time Princess codes, you have reached the correct place. In this post, we will share with you a list of all working Time Princess codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards like stamina, gold tickets, diamonds, candy cane, Moscow globe, snowflake, gold bag, and much more.
List of working Time Princess codesHere is a list of all Time Princess codes:
- DR355ERID - 300 Diamonds and 2 Gold Tickets
- ANC13NTTP - 200 Diamonds and 150 Stamina
- UWAJMJ
- TE287N - 10 Gold Tickets (Expires August 27)
- YD4RD9 - 10 Gold Tickets (Expires August 21)
- M24AS8
- LULUSUMMER
- S7HW4E - 10 Gold tickets
- 4VRAXN - 5 Silk and 5 Pearl
- 6TPBN6 - 5 Gold tickets
- K54C5G - 250 Stamina
- 5KCYCW
- XZ9EJR
- JULYJPLU
- SHDAQF
- 37CZB2
- BRBDRTP
- 5SILATPID
- B7E2G5
- ZCEX9N
- MIRAGE5100
- QFCN4E
- X778MJ
- WFGN9N
- C3MDDG
- 3KR556
- CWYADE
- CH1C4GOID
- KEYW69
- MAYGIFTJ
- 7ZJZND
- C7V88M
- X6QDSD
- tp777 - Rewards: 7 Gold Tickets, 77 Stamina, 77 Diamonds, 7777 Coins
Expired codes
- TU2FKS
- IGG17TH
- 3GDSY8
- T2B93N
- 1MEITPID
- 5E7XDT
- URYCFK
- OPORTPID
- BHJ6PQ
- APRJPLU
- JEP4R4TP
- MAAFYAA
- PYQYCT
- AR6JES
- RMUXUZ
- 9AFBVE
- DPTVPT
- S8X6Y3
- EDV6PK
- 3RYX7S
- DBY9V4
- NQ94ED
- HARUGIFT
- 72MJR8
- MFS3TC
- YF6XTU
- JVPM3D
- DRE4MTOP1A
- SKUGNC
- H0ND4DOI
- TPEASTER2023
- XAJAYJ
- TPHAPPYIWD23
- MSDN43
- HPN8CE
- M0RAVIATR3N
- LA1A1R1D1A
- 3QHGYC
- YAY5N3
- QCEAMC
- MHJDPQ
- SA4UWV
- RF82XT
- TPLABORDAY2023
- CNHS2Y
- IM1444H
- VGX8EU
- FEBGIFT
- YK52NB
- 5QP6B6
- KQSM3Y
- 6B65AP
- PWYAEQ
- V4CPTV
- MT6GGF
- PHBSUT
- 96Q77B
- P9RQ2M
- 7NRG4V
- 5SMJ9W
- TPXMAS2022
- HAPPYNY2023
- RCWRW2
- CHEG0U2023
- K8W3YJ
- XMAS2022
- 6RFVRM
- ACOMPANYANT35
- N4VID4DENTPES
- NOEL22TP
- SANTA2022
- 4KHIRT4HUN
- SCHUHE
- H4R4P4N
- 20LAPOTHICAIRE22
- 2022PRINCESSDAY
- QUIZTPFR22
- BK6DQY
- XMASJP
- J9F9AD
- ECRJ9G
- AVENTSURTP22
- M8HFGU
- 4DC8ND
- WBHDXR
- Z8HFW7
- BM9SND
- N7C8RN
- CONEJO2023
- FURR0LUN4R
- EC75EC
- J78EQB
- 7J4C3R
- X9Z6FY
- T4N8JS
- U5R67K
- NOELTP
- UJ28TU
- XE5BD5
- WFR6GW
- 98Y775
- g3nt1lez4
- ACCIONGRACIAS24
- MVWT2V - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10k Gold
- DAXW49 - Rewards: 5 Paper, 5 Arcane Essence
- AUTHUN - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets, 300 Diamonds
- NOVJPLU
- THANKSGIVING22
- KJ7XZ7 - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- PUTRISI55I - Rewards: 150 Stamina, 200 Diamonds
- TAMVUB - Rewards: 200 Diamonds
- 6F6G7Q - Rewards: 250 Stamina
- 49YCQH - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- AA2TSD - Rewards: 20 Stamina, 5 Lantern Gift Boxes
- PRINCESSDAY2022?
- 3DXKFU - Rewards: 5 Silk, 5 Leather
- QDUY36 - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- HALLOWEEN22 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- MARIELASANGLANTE - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- 3K5452 - Rewards: 50 Diamonds, 2000 Gold
- MMONT4NA5 - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- HSSCQK - Rewards: 150 Stamina, 200 Diamonds
- TPBRUJ1T4S - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- UUKWNU - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- 6XWEV6 - Rewards: 5 Wool, 5 Pearls
- 3B39YF - Rewards: 1 Mew Organics, 5 Clothing Material Boxes
- M4UL1D - Rewards: 200 Diamonds
- 69ADCF - Rewards: 5 Silk, 5 Pearls
- 4REPKY - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- 66JFV3 - Rewards: 50 Diamonds, 5 Friendship Gift Boxes
- MONTAGNE22 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- SEPTEMBRE22 - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets
- HZS9YH - Rewards: 250 Stamina
- 6984N8 - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- P3BTKC - Rewards: 5 Wool, 5 Plumage
- IDOLAKOREA - Rewards: 300 Diamonds, 2 Gold Tickets
- BIASKAMU - Rewards: 200 Diamonds, 150 Stamina
- VV3TMR - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 5 Silver Tickets
- AQUIE0BRASIL - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- 7P357S - Rewards: 3 Passion Potions, 20 Stamina
- R3L1QUI45 - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- DMXMVK - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- OPB4LLEN4 - Rewards: 250 Stamina
- W8USVK - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- 6AEA6Y - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- UW9HCY - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- TPMOON2022 - Rewards: 200 Diamonds, 3 Gold Tickets
- M4Y7SK - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- N4TGS7 - Rewards: 5 Lantern Gift Boxes, 1 Mew Organics
- SEPTJPLU - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets, 200 Diamonds
- KQ431LX69 - Rewards: 100 Diamonds, 50 Stamina
- 2VHRN6 - Rewards: 20 Stamina, 5 Friendship Gift Boxes
- P3GUEOSAC1 - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 3 Gold Tickets
- ZEBRA0109 - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 3 Clothing Material Boxes, 3 Silver Tickets
- LADYPIRATE22 - Rewards: 400 Diamonds
- ANNIVERSAIRE22 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- SAC1 - Rewards: 1 Gold Ticket
- CDJMHR - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- 2JCPC9 - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- EHCEKE - Rewards: 250 Stamina
- EMQWU6 - Rewards: 5 Cotton, 5 Leather
- G3NYYV - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- 4MORD3PA1 - Rewards: 200 Stamina
- AW9WU3 - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- MA4R55 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- UEGKSU - Rewards: 30 Diamonds, 3 Passion Potions
- 3WDD5N - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- H7HJH6 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- 178EMPATLIMA - Rewards: 200 Diamonds
- J3RRYGENEROS0 - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- B1GODINF1NIN - Rewards: 300 Diamonds
- 2UK9BE - Rewards: 5 Silver Tickets
- EA4YZJ - Rewards: 10000 Gold, 100 Diamonds, 5 Maud’s Gratitude
- ISTANAELF - Rewards: 300 Diamonds, 100 Stamina
- BERSAMAKEMBALI - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets, 150 Stamina
- VE5AJK - Rewards: 1 Gold Ticket, 30 Diamonds
- XATODAS - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- MICHILISA - Rewards: 250 Stamina
- JAWYAT - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- 9YBPPZ - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- M2SDHJ - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- D6ZJ2J - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- SUMMERJP - Rewards: 200 Diamonds, 3 Gold Tickets
- MF76PW - Rewards: 20 Stamina, 3 Passion Potion
- FSKQ28 - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- HIJRAHTP - Rewards: 200 Diamonds
- VASILISA - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- E354HH - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- QMJ4TG - Rewards: 5 Lantern Gift Boxes, 3 Friendship Gift Boxes
- 2JQPGX - Rewards: 250 Stamina
- DY9JCY - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- QRYD7G - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- 0LHA4C0BRA - Rewards: 200 Stamina, 3000 Gold
- MA1SQM1GOSFR1ENDS - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets, 100 Stamina
- 4RR4IALDOTP - Rewards: 10 Lantern Gift Boxes, 200 Stamina
- 5JBGPD - Rewards: 50 Diamonds, 5000 Gold
- VUP7KX - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- IDTAISHO123 - Rewards: 200 Diamonds, 3 Gold Tickets
- LOK1PAPUCH0 - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- 5QNRC8 - Rewards: 5 Wool, 5 Plumage
- ER4EM4S - Rewards: 300 Diamonds, 2 Gold Tickets
- VIAJ3SENELTIEMP0 - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets
- TP14JUILLET - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- 14JUILLETTP - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- TPE8E4 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds
- GXEETN - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- PEE3CH - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 5 Silver Tickets
- BE4UMK - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- QAM2ZZ - Rewards: 250 Stamina
- EMQUWY - Rewards: 10,000 Gold, 5 Maud’s Gratitude, 100 Diamonds
- 4DPTWC - Rewards: 30 Stamina and 3,000 Gold\
- 9DPH9X - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- YDAKVR - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- JULYLU - Rewards: 300 Diamonds, 2 Gold Tickets
- GQSX9K - Rewards: 50 Diamonds, 3 Passion Potions
- 20HELA22 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- LABOUSSOLE22 - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Boxes
- LIVEJUIN2022 - Rewards: 200 Diamonds
- ORGULLO22 - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- T0NGS3NG - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- XKQFVG - Rewards: 30 Diamonds, 30 Stamina
- DEMWGF - Rewards: 300 Diamonds
- NP9CVQ - Rewards: 20 Lantern Gift Boxes
- NXQC5K - Rewards: 10k Gold, 5 Maud's Gratitude, 100 Diamonds
- BU6VT8 - Rewards: 150 Stamina
- MW82R4 - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 5 Silver Tickets
- F27HQF - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- MEONG88 - Rewards: 2.5k Gold, 100 Stamina
- ISABELUNYU - Rewards: 15 Clothing Material Boxes, 100 Diamonds
- MHU2GG - Rewards: 5 Lantern Gift Boxes, 5 Clothing Material Boxes
- VP3RZ5 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- MM4P56 - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- NFQUH8 - Rewards: 150 Stamina
- LULUJP - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 3 Gold Tickets
- 4M0RBR4S1L31R0 - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- DIADOSNAM0 - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- DR4AGA0NOTP - Rewards: 300 Diamonds
- 3G6XZO - Rewards: 50 Diamonds
- A288KQ - Rewards: 10k Gold, 5 Maud's Gratitude, 100 Diamonds
- X29GMM - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 5 Silver Tickets
- 27VM6Q - Rewards: 5k Gold, 5 Lantern Gift Boxes
- ZEGOT1NHA - Rewards: 200 Stamina
- 52PB4F - Rewards: 300 Diamonds
- WV5Z9F - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- 3LNUEV3COLAS - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- 9NGA2T - Rewards: 150 Stamina
- 8B5RRE - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Boxes
- 4DORNO5 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- IGG16YRS - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- X35JWZ - Rewards: 5 Plumage
- HARI5SILA - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- 72AWWQ - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- ZONGZI2022 - Rewards: 100 Diamonds, 50 Stamina
- VJ74K2 - Rewards: 5 Silk, 5 Pearl
- VIVELESMERES - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 200 Diamonds
- ALMASIHTPID - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- VI4J3XQUIS1TO - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- 3B7IYM - Rewards: 50 Stamina
- SHR3KAR1AS - Rewards: 5 Silver Tickets
- AZQ3HR - Rewards: 10k Gold, 5 Maud's Gratitude, 100 Diamonds
- EQMVKQ - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- 6R6YAD - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Boxes
- RJU35U - Rewards: 50 Diamonds, 1 Passion Potion
- 7CN57H - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 5 Silver Tickets
- Z3WSS8 - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Boxes
- ZQZE84 - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- 1HRXQA - Rewards: 300 Diamonds
- BY8VWG - Rewards: 1 Gold Ticket, 5 Leather
- X3QZSF - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- NP28EW - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- TRISUCITP - Rewards: 200 Diamonds
- RT59XF - Rewards: 10k Gold, 5 Maud's Gratitude, 100 Diamonds
- AUTRBQ - Rewards: 50 Stamina, 5 Friendship Gift Boxes
- YAQTNQ - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 5 Silver Tickets
- LIVELEBAR4N - Rewards: 10 Lantern Gift Boxes, 7.5k Gold
- KETUP4TTP - Rewards: 150 Diamonds, 50 Stamina
- PANT4LON35 - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- VI4J3LOUVR3 - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- HB2QO2 - Rewards: 300 Diamonds
- POR7UGU3S - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- T3AM0MAE - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- 4Z25YY - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- QRU3V2 - Rewards: 20 Clothing Materials Boxes
- KVQUTW - Rewards: 20 Clothing Materials Boxes
- X7NHDJ - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- MOMSDAY2022 - Rewards: 200 Diamonds, 100 Stamina
- L1VED0BR4SIL - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- MG6YHE - Rewards: 50 Diamonds, 5 Passion Potion
- IDOELV3 - Rewards: 100 Diamonds, 50 Stamina
- Z8475U - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- RUX9BT- Rewards: 5 Leather
- MAYDAY2022 - Rewards: 30 Lantern Gift Boxes
- UN1FORM35 - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- CQFTHC - Rewards: 3 Passion Potions, 1 Gold Ticket
- BRBEXY - Rewards: 10k Gold, 5 Maud's Gratitude, 100 Diamonds
- VU3LT4AYT - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- 37K277 - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 5 Silver Tickets
- MQJ8NK - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Boxes
- FF8DMC - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- XHFTAC - Rewards: 5 Friendship Gift Boxes
- MAISONDESHORREURS - Rewards: 10 Clothing Material Boxes
- PRAVOSLAVNYI - Rewards: 200 Diamonds, 100 Stamina
- 25APRILE - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 1 Gold Ticket
- PAQUES2022 - Rewards: 200 Diamonds
- 2MERCI2 - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10 Silver Tickets
- KARTINIANTP - Rewards: 100 Diamonds, 50 Stamina
- BQCMQK - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- UXB65O - Rewards: 5 Wool
- BS3MAU - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- KK7HR5 - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets
- C42PJ7 - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- VXB8WD - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- Q2GSJB - Rewards: 50 Stamina, 5 Cotton
- CHOCOBUNNY - Rewards: 100 Diamonds, 50 Stamina
- BUONAPASQUA - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 1 Gold Ticket
- CQLYOG - Rewards: 5k Gold, 5 Maud's Gratitude
- UAZWQE - Rewards: 10k Gold, 5 Maud’s Gratitude, 100 Diamonds
- CONEJ1TTO - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- 2YVNRG - Rewards: 300 Diamonds
- ENCERR4DAS - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- NV9S8M - Rewards: 20 Lantern Gift Boxes
- EAUXJV - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- T5PAUU - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Boxes
- 4F6K9F - Rewards: 100 Diamonds, 100 Stamina
- JJNNQE - Rewards: 20 Gold Tickets
- Q6JHS3 - Rewards: 20 Silver Tickets
- DEASCX - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- GFV954 - Rewards: 10k Gold, 100 Diamonds
- RAMADANTPID - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 200 Diamonds, 1 Gold Ticket
- LIVETPID1 - Rewards: 20 Lantern Gift Box, 20 Passion Potion
- BNPRLP - Rewards: 5k Gold, 30 Diamonds
- LA6UT1 - Rewards: 5 Pearls
- JOKE - Rewards: 1 Gold
- NOTAJOKE - Rewards: 100 Diamonds, 3 Gold Tickets
- PE28RK - Rewards: 5 Lantern Gift Boxes, 3 Friendship Gift Boxes
- KUTZ5Q - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10 Clothing Material Boxes, 10 Lantern Gift Boxes
- 4G8ICD - Rewards: 50 Stamina
- XGFU29 - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- 9ZTY2P - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- YAY100K - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- LIVEMARS22 - Rewards: 200 Diamonds
- ROYAUMEDESBETES22 - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Boxes
- 503BV4 - Rewards: 5 Clothing Material Boxes, 30 Stamina
- TP83ZR - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets, 10k Gold
- WDZ7PI - Rewards: 5 Cotton
- TRVLKECE - Rewards: 50 Stamina, 3 Gold Tickets, 100 Diamonds
- J2N4BN - Rewards: 10,000 Gold, 5 Maud’s Gratitude, 100 Diamonds
- 3M592A - Rewards: 10,000 Gold, 5 Maud’s Gratitude, 100 Diamonds
- MM9G97 - Rewards: 30 Diamonds, 1 Gold Ticket
- FL0R1SIM5 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- FURR0S3NTP - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- BKY2J6 - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets
- B6RG8D - Rewards: 100 Diamond, 100 Stamina
- 3G66H5 - Rewards: 200 Diamond, 10 Maud’s Gratitude
- FR3ESO - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Box
- LZZ6BO - Rewards: 300 Diamonds
- G9ZNRA - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- ME7CT7 - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Box
- LZ6ME3 - Rewards: 50 Diamonds
- SOLGMID - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10 Clothing Material Box, 10 Lantern Gift Box
- 10KVOYAGEUSES - Rewards:2 Gold Tickets
- BUKUFAVTP - Rewards: 1 Gold Ticket, 100 Diamonds, 100 Stamina
- YK2FKP - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- H5YACU - Rewards: 5 Plumage
- DEVCHATA
- LIVEFEVRIER22 - Rewards: 200 Diamonds
- TPITALIA - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 1 Gold Ticket
- MANOIRFANTOME22 - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Box
- MERCI22 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- 4VAST7 - Rewards: 10k Gold
- QV6QVT - Rewards: 3 Passion Potion, 20 Stamina
- HELLOTP - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10 Parven’s Memento, 10 Maud’s Gratitude, 1 Gold Ticket
- TPRILISID - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10 Clothing Material Box, 10 Lantern Giftbox, 1 Gold Ticket
- YFK4GA - Rewards: 5k Gold, 50 Diamonds
- KRAWATTE - Rewards: 1 Gold Ticket, 100 Diamonds
- BYZMEX - Rewards: 5 Silk
- VY4V3S - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- JBAY7F - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- FAMGUU - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- HAPPY22 - Rewards: 222 Diamonds, 222 Stamina
- EJAG53 - Rewards: 1 Gold Ticket, 1 Silver Ticket
- PRONTOC4T4LIN4 - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- AJNK9M - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- F4NT4SMITAS - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- KUAILEYUANXIAO - Rewards: 20 Maud’s Gratitude, 15 Clothing Material Box(S), 15 Lantern Giftbox(S), 5 Gold Tickets
- E664ZN - 20 Clothing Material Box
- WBQMTE - 5 Passion Potion
- EMBVTZ - Rewards: 10 Lovers Chocolate, 5 Gold Tickets
- DXYSXX - Rewards: 30 Diamonds, 30 Stamina
- ZNEZ74 - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- S6RS2S - Rewards: 5 Leather
- CAISHENDAO - Rewards: 8 Gold Tickets, 188 Diamond, 1888 Gold
- Z6AV9Q - Rewards: 20 Stamina, 5 Parven’s Memento
- GUONIANHAO - Rewards: 50 Clothing Box Material S, 10 Gold Tickets
- DJR58J - Rewards: 5 Meow Organics
- 9KDISCORD - Rewards: 100 Diamonds
- Y285YD - Rewards: 30 Diamonds, 3 Silver Tickets
- UFU8YA - Rewards: 5 Wool
- FA22EB - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- YMHSBY - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- 8KDISCORD - Rewards: 100 Diamonds
- NOUVELAN2022 - Rewards: 5 Passion Potions
- T8BDM6 - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets
- VG5VX6 - Rewards: 5,000 Gold, 5 Cuddle Potions
- CQ35HN - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 50 Diamond, 5 Maud’s Gratitude, 5 Silver Tickets
- BOSQUE100 - Reward: 100 Stamina
- J4MONESTP - Reward: 2 Gold Tickets
- R83Q5Y - Rewards: 200 Diamond, 10 Maud’s Gratitude
- TEFFSV - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- QVH5C2 - Rewards: 5 Lantern Gift Box, 5 Nutri Feed, 5 Cuddle Potions
- VU5R28 - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- PMGBGK - Rewards: 50 Diamonds
- 7HNW64 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- HY4Y32 - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets
- ZQ4VED - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- VZ9J24 - Rewards: 30 Stamina, 5 Nutri Feed
- MYN8HT - Rewards: 5 Pearls
- M4NT1C0R4ES - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- TRAP0G3NES100 - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- 3BSNRF - Rewards: 20 Clothing Box Material
- G5ZW5R - Rewards: 1 Promise Potion, 5 Parven’s Memento
- 6YZ84B - Rewards: 5 Cotton
- 862CKA - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- U9372F - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- HAPPY2022 - Rewards: 300 Diamonds
- Y3CRNM - Rewards: 200 Stamina
- R9R69W - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 3 Gold Tickets
- P3WAX5 - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- RJHGZG - Rewards: 20 Stamina, 3 Mew Organics
- EKMATF - Rewards: 5 Cuddle Potions, 5 Nutri Feed, 5 Lantern Giftboxes
- TPREWIND2021 - Rewards: 300 Diamonds
- KOTIKI - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets
- SMENKR - Rewards: 3 Silver Tickets
- HACTPOEHUE - Rewards: 10,000 Gold, 5 Maud’s Gratitude
- C4LV1TT0ES - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- CLE0PATR421 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- DWXAEC - Rewards: 200 Diamonds
- EMMAXMAS21 - Rewards: 200 Diamonds
- XDNTCF - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 50 Diamonds, 5 Clothing Material Boxes, 5 Silver Tickets
- MERRYWISHES - Rewards: 5 Candy Cane, 5 Moscow Globe, five snowflakes, a lucky gold bag, 3 Gold Tickets
- HW9QCA - Rewards: five silver tickets and five cuddle potion
- REVEILLONDENOEL - Rewards: 100 diamonds, two candy cane, two Moscow globe, two eternal snowflakes, a lucky gold bag and a gold ticket
- W3GNK9 - Rewards: ten gold tickets
- EYSKWN - Rewards: five feather
- 9BWCXS - Rewards: two gold tickets
- U6HPWN - Rewards: 10,000 gold
Time Princess codes are time-limited, so try to use them at the earliest possible opportunity. Also, don't forget to bookmark this page and regularly visit to find new working Time Princess codes.
How to redeem Time Princess codes?New to the game? Don't worry. We’ve got you covered. Here is how to redeem codes in Time Princess:
- Open the game and click on the profile icon on the top left side of the screen
- A new window will open; now click on the others button located at the bottom
- Click on the redemption code button and enter any of the working Time Princess codes from above
- Click on the Ok button, and the reward will pop up on your screen.
Time Princess codes is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.
