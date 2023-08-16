: August 16, 2023 - Added new codes

If you are a fan of the game and are looking for working Time Princess codes, you have reached the correct place. In this post, we will share with you a list of all working Time Princess codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards like stamina, gold tickets, diamonds, candy cane, Moscow globe, snowflake, gold bag, and much more.

List of working Time Princess codes

DR355ERID - 300 Diamonds and 2 Gold Tickets

- 300 Diamonds and 2 Gold Tickets ANC13NTTP - 200 Diamonds and 150 Stamina

- 200 Diamonds and 150 Stamina UWAJMJ

TE287N - 10 Gold Tickets (Expires August 27)

- 10 Gold Tickets (Expires August 27) YD4RD9 - 10 Gold Tickets (Expires August 21)

- 10 Gold Tickets (Expires August 21) M24AS8

LULUSUMMER

S7HW4E - 10 Gold tickets

- 10 Gold tickets 4VRAXN - 5 Silk and 5 Pearl

- 5 Silk and 5 Pearl 6TPBN6 - 5 Gold tickets

- 5 Gold tickets K54C5G - 250 Stamina

- 250 Stamina 5KCYCW

XZ9EJR

JULYJPLU

SHDAQF

37CZB2

BRBDRTP

5SILATPID

B7E2G5

ZCEX9N

MIRAGE5100

QFCN4E

X778MJ

WFGN9N

C3MDDG

3KR556

CWYADE

CH1C4GOID

KEYW69

MAYGIFTJ

7ZJZND

C7V88M

X6QDSD

tp777 - Rewards: 7 Gold Tickets, 77 Stamina, 77 Diamonds, 7777 Coins

Expired codes

TU2FKS

IGG17TH

3GDSY8

T2B93N

1MEITPID

5E7XDT

URYCFK

OPORTPID

BHJ6PQ

APRJPLU

JEP4R4TP

MAAFYAA

PYQYCT

AR6JES

RMUXUZ

9AFBVE

DPTVPT

S8X6Y3

EDV6PK

3RYX7S

DBY9V4

NQ94ED

HARUGIFT

72MJR8

MFS3TC

YF6XTU

JVPM3D

DRE4MTOP1A

SKUGNC

H0ND4DOI

TPEASTER2023

XAJAYJ

TPHAPPYIWD23

MSDN43

HPN8CE

M0RAVIATR3N

LA1A1R1D1A

3QHGYC

YAY5N3

QCEAMC

MHJDPQ

SA4UWV

RF82XT

TPLABORDAY2023

CNHS2Y

IM1444H

VGX8EU

FEBGIFT

YK52NB

5QP6B6

KQSM3Y

6B65AP

PWYAEQ

V4CPTV

MT6GGF

PHBSUT

96Q77B

P9RQ2M

7NRG4V

5SMJ9W

TPXMAS2022

HAPPYNY2023

RCWRW2

CHEG0U2023

K8W3YJ

XMAS2022

6RFVRM

ACOMPANYANT35

N4VID4DENTPES

NOEL22TP

SANTA2022

4KHIRT4HUN

SCHUHE

H4R4P4N

20LAPOTHICAIRE22

2022PRINCESSDAY

QUIZTPFR22

BK6DQY

XMASJP

J9F9AD

ECRJ9G

AVENTSURTP22

M8HFGU

4DC8ND

WBHDXR

Z8HFW7

BM9SND

N7C8RN

CONEJO2023

FURR0LUN4R

EC75EC

J78EQB

7J4C3R

X9Z6FY

T4N8JS

U5R67K

NOELTP

UJ28TU

XE5BD5

WFR6GW

98Y775

g3nt1lez4

ACCIONGRACIAS24

MVWT2V - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10k Gold

DAXW49 - Rewards: 5 Paper, 5 Arcane Essence

AUTHUN - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets, 300 Diamonds

NOVJPLU

THANKSGIVING22

KJ7XZ7 - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

PUTRISI55I - Rewards: 150 Stamina, 200 Diamonds

TAMVUB - Rewards: 200 Diamonds

6F6G7Q - Rewards: 250 Stamina

49YCQH - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

AA2TSD - Rewards: 20 Stamina, 5 Lantern Gift Boxes

PRINCESSDAY2022?

3DXKFU - Rewards: 5 Silk, 5 Leather

QDUY36 - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

HALLOWEEN22 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

MARIELASANGLANTE - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

3K5452 - Rewards: 50 Diamonds, 2000 Gold

MMONT4NA5 - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

HSSCQK - Rewards: 150 Stamina, 200 Diamonds

TPBRUJ1T4S - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

UUKWNU - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

6XWEV6 - Rewards: 5 Wool, 5 Pearls

3B39YF - Rewards: 1 Mew Organics, 5 Clothing Material Boxes

M4UL1D - Rewards: 200 Diamonds

69ADCF - Rewards: 5 Silk, 5 Pearls

4REPKY - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

66JFV3 - Rewards: 50 Diamonds, 5 Friendship Gift Boxes

MONTAGNE22 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

SEPTEMBRE22 - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets

HZS9YH - Rewards: 250 Stamina

6984N8 - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

P3BTKC - Rewards: 5 Wool, 5 Plumage

IDOLAKOREA - Rewards: 300 Diamonds, 2 Gold Tickets

BIASKAMU - Rewards: 200 Diamonds, 150 Stamina

VV3TMR - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 5 Silver Tickets

AQUIE0BRASIL - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

7P357S - Rewards: 3 Passion Potions, 20 Stamina

R3L1QUI45 - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

DMXMVK - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

OPB4LLEN4 - Rewards: 250 Stamina

W8USVK - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

6AEA6Y - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

UW9HCY - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

TPMOON2022 - Rewards: 200 Diamonds, 3 Gold Tickets

M4Y7SK - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

N4TGS7 - Rewards: 5 Lantern Gift Boxes, 1 Mew Organics

SEPTJPLU - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets, 200 Diamonds

KQ431LX69 - Rewards: 100 Diamonds, 50 Stamina

2VHRN6 - Rewards: 20 Stamina, 5 Friendship Gift Boxes

P3GUEOSAC1 - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 3 Gold Tickets

ZEBRA0109 - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 3 Clothing Material Boxes, 3 Silver Tickets

LADYPIRATE22 - Rewards: 400 Diamonds

ANNIVERSAIRE22 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

SAC1 - Rewards: 1 Gold Ticket

CDJMHR - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

2JCPC9 - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

EHCEKE - Rewards: 250 Stamina

EMQWU6 - Rewards: 5 Cotton, 5 Leather

G3NYYV - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

4MORD3PA1 - Rewards: 200 Stamina

AW9WU3 - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

MA4R55 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

UEGKSU - Rewards: 30 Diamonds, 3 Passion Potions

3WDD5N - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

H7HJH6 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

178EMPATLIMA - Rewards: 200 Diamonds

J3RRYGENEROS0 - Rewards: 100 Stamina

B1GODINF1NIN - Rewards: 300 Diamonds

2UK9BE - Rewards: 5 Silver Tickets

EA4YZJ - Rewards: 10000 Gold, 100 Diamonds, 5 Maud’s Gratitude

ISTANAELF - Rewards: 300 Diamonds, 100 Stamina

BERSAMAKEMBALI - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets, 150 Stamina

VE5AJK - Rewards: 1 Gold Ticket, 30 Diamonds

XATODAS - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

MICHILISA - Rewards: 250 Stamina

JAWYAT - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

9YBPPZ - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

M2SDHJ - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

D6ZJ2J - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

SUMMERJP - Rewards: 200 Diamonds, 3 Gold Tickets

MF76PW - Rewards: 20 Stamina, 3 Passion Potion

FSKQ28 - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

HIJRAHTP - Rewards: 200 Diamonds

VASILISA - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

E354HH - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

QMJ4TG - Rewards: 5 Lantern Gift Boxes, 3 Friendship Gift Boxes

2JQPGX - Rewards: 250 Stamina

DY9JCY - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

QRYD7G - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

0LHA4C0BRA - Rewards: 200 Stamina, 3000 Gold

MA1SQM1GOSFR1ENDS - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets, 100 Stamina

4RR4IALDOTP - Rewards: 10 Lantern Gift Boxes, 200 Stamina

5JBGPD - Rewards: 50 Diamonds, 5000 Gold

VUP7KX - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

IDTAISHO123 - Rewards: 200 Diamonds, 3 Gold Tickets

LOK1PAPUCH0 - Rewards: 100 Stamina

5QNRC8 - Rewards: 5 Wool, 5 Plumage

ER4EM4S - Rewards: 300 Diamonds, 2 Gold Tickets

VIAJ3SENELTIEMP0 - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets

TP14JUILLET - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

14JUILLETTP - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

TPE8E4 - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

GXEETN - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

PEE3CH - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 5 Silver Tickets

BE4UMK - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

QAM2ZZ - Rewards: 250 Stamina

EMQUWY - Rewards: 10,000 Gold, 5 Maud’s Gratitude, 100 Diamonds

4DPTWC - Rewards: 30 Stamina and 3,000 Gold\

9DPH9X - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

YDAKVR - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

JULYLU - Rewards: 300 Diamonds, 2 Gold Tickets

GQSX9K - Rewards: 50 Diamonds, 3 Passion Potions

20HELA22 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

LABOUSSOLE22 - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Boxes

LIVEJUIN2022 - Rewards: 200 Diamonds

ORGULLO22 - Rewards: 100 Stamina

T0NGS3NG - Rewards: 100 Stamina

XKQFVG - Rewards: 30 Diamonds, 30 Stamina

DEMWGF - Rewards: 300 Diamonds

NP9CVQ - Rewards: 20 Lantern Gift Boxes

NXQC5K - Rewards: 10k Gold, 5 Maud's Gratitude, 100 Diamonds

BU6VT8 - Rewards: 150 Stamina

MW82R4 - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 5 Silver Tickets

F27HQF - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

MEONG88 - Rewards: 2.5k Gold, 100 Stamina

ISABELUNYU - Rewards: 15 Clothing Material Boxes, 100 Diamonds

MHU2GG - Rewards: 5 Lantern Gift Boxes, 5 Clothing Material Boxes

VP3RZ5 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

MM4P56 - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

NFQUH8 - Rewards: 150 Stamina

LULUJP - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 3 Gold Tickets

4M0RBR4S1L31R0 - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

DIADOSNAM0 - Rewards: 100 Stamina

DR4AGA0NOTP - Rewards: 300 Diamonds

3G6XZO - Rewards: 50 Diamonds

A288KQ - Rewards: 10k Gold, 5 Maud's Gratitude, 100 Diamonds

X29GMM - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 5 Silver Tickets

27VM6Q - Rewards: 5k Gold, 5 Lantern Gift Boxes

ZEGOT1NHA - Rewards: 200 Stamina

52PB4F - Rewards: 300 Diamonds

WV5Z9F - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

3LNUEV3COLAS - Rewards: 100 Stamina

9NGA2T - Rewards: 150 Stamina

8B5RRE - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Boxes

4DORNO5 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

IGG16YRS - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

X35JWZ - Rewards: 5 Plumage

HARI5SILA - Rewards: 100 Stamina

72AWWQ - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

ZONGZI2022 - Rewards: 100 Diamonds, 50 Stamina

VJ74K2 - Rewards: 5 Silk, 5 Pearl

VIVELESMERES - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 200 Diamonds

ALMASIHTPID - Rewards: 100 Stamina

VI4J3XQUIS1TO - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

3B7IYM - Rewards: 50 Stamina

SHR3KAR1AS - Rewards: 5 Silver Tickets

AZQ3HR - Rewards: 10k Gold, 5 Maud's Gratitude, 100 Diamonds

EQMVKQ - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

6R6YAD - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Boxes

RJU35U - Rewards: 50 Diamonds, 1 Passion Potion

7CN57H - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 5 Silver Tickets

Z3WSS8 - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Boxes

ZQZE84 - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

1HRXQA - Rewards: 300 Diamonds

BY8VWG - Rewards: 1 Gold Ticket, 5 Leather

X3QZSF - Rewards: 100 Stamina

NP28EW - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

TRISUCITP - Rewards: 200 Diamonds

RT59XF - Rewards: 10k Gold, 5 Maud's Gratitude, 100 Diamonds

AUTRBQ - Rewards: 50 Stamina, 5 Friendship Gift Boxes

YAQTNQ - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 5 Silver Tickets

LIVELEBAR4N - Rewards: 10 Lantern Gift Boxes, 7.5k Gold

KETUP4TTP - Rewards: 150 Diamonds, 50 Stamina

PANT4LON35 - Rewards: 100 Stamina

VI4J3LOUVR3 - Rewards: 100 Stamina

HB2QO2 - Rewards: 300 Diamonds

POR7UGU3S - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

T3AM0MAE - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

4Z25YY - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

QRU3V2 - Rewards: 20 Clothing Materials Boxes

KVQUTW - Rewards: 20 Clothing Materials Boxes

X7NHDJ - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

MOMSDAY2022 - Rewards: 200 Diamonds, 100 Stamina

L1VED0BR4SIL - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

MG6YHE - Rewards: 50 Diamonds, 5 Passion Potion

IDOELV3 - Rewards: 100 Diamonds, 50 Stamina

Z8475U - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

RUX9BT- Rewards: 5 Leather

MAYDAY2022 - Rewards: 30 Lantern Gift Boxes

UN1FORM35 - Rewards: 100 Stamina

CQFTHC - Rewards: 3 Passion Potions, 1 Gold Ticket

BRBEXY - Rewards: 10k Gold, 5 Maud's Gratitude, 100 Diamonds

VU3LT4AYT - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

37K277 - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 5 Silver Tickets

MQJ8NK - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Boxes

FF8DMC - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

XHFTAC - Rewards: 5 Friendship Gift Boxes

MAISONDESHORREURS - Rewards: 10 Clothing Material Boxes

PRAVOSLAVNYI - Rewards: 200 Diamonds, 100 Stamina

25APRILE - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 1 Gold Ticket

PAQUES2022 - Rewards: 200 Diamonds

2MERCI2 - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10 Silver Tickets

KARTINIANTP - Rewards: 100 Diamonds, 50 Stamina

BQCMQK - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

UXB65O - Rewards: 5 Wool

BS3MAU - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

KK7HR5 - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets

C42PJ7 - Rewards: 100 Stamina

VXB8WD - Rewards: 100 Stamina

Q2GSJB - Rewards: 50 Stamina, 5 Cotton

CHOCOBUNNY - Rewards: 100 Diamonds, 50 Stamina

BUONAPASQUA - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 1 Gold Ticket

CQLYOG - Rewards: 5k Gold, 5 Maud's Gratitude

UAZWQE - Rewards: 10k Gold, 5 Maud’s Gratitude, 100 Diamonds

CONEJ1TTO - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

2YVNRG - Rewards: 300 Diamonds

ENCERR4DAS - Rewards: 100 Stamina

NV9S8M - Rewards: 20 Lantern Gift Boxes

EAUXJV - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

T5PAUU - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Boxes

4F6K9F - Rewards: 100 Diamonds, 100 Stamina

JJNNQE - Rewards: 20 Gold Tickets

Q6JHS3 - Rewards: 20 Silver Tickets

DEASCX - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

GFV954 - Rewards: 10k Gold, 100 Diamonds

RAMADANTPID - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 200 Diamonds, 1 Gold Ticket

LIVETPID1 - Rewards: 20 Lantern Gift Box, 20 Passion Potion

BNPRLP - Rewards: 5k Gold, 30 Diamonds

LA6UT1 - Rewards: 5 Pearls

JOKE - Rewards: 1 Gold

NOTAJOKE - Rewards: 100 Diamonds, 3 Gold Tickets

PE28RK - Rewards: 5 Lantern Gift Boxes, 3 Friendship Gift Boxes

KUTZ5Q - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10 Clothing Material Boxes, 10 Lantern Gift Boxes

4G8ICD - Rewards: 50 Stamina

XGFU29 - Rewards: 100 Stamina

9ZTY2P - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

YAY100K - Rewards: 100 Stamina

LIVEMARS22 - Rewards: 200 Diamonds

ROYAUMEDESBETES22 - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Boxes

503BV4 - Rewards: 5 Clothing Material Boxes, 30 Stamina

TP83ZR - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets, 10k Gold

WDZ7PI - Rewards: 5 Cotton

TRVLKECE - Rewards: 50 Stamina, 3 Gold Tickets, 100 Diamonds

J2N4BN - Rewards: 10,000 Gold, 5 Maud’s Gratitude, 100 Diamonds

3M592A - Rewards: 10,000 Gold, 5 Maud’s Gratitude, 100 Diamonds

MM9G97 - Rewards: 30 Diamonds, 1 Gold Ticket

FL0R1SIM5 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

FURR0S3NTP - Rewards: 100 Stamina

BKY2J6 - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets

B6RG8D - Rewards: 100 Diamond, 100 Stamina

3G66H5 - Rewards: 200 Diamond, 10 Maud’s Gratitude

FR3ESO - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Box

LZZ6BO - Rewards: 300 Diamonds

G9ZNRA - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

ME7CT7 - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Box

LZ6ME3 - Rewards: 50 Diamonds

SOLGMID - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10 Clothing Material Box, 10 Lantern Gift Box

10KVOYAGEUSES - Rewards:2 Gold Tickets

BUKUFAVTP - Rewards: 1 Gold Ticket, 100 Diamonds, 100 Stamina

YK2FKP - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

H5YACU - Rewards: 5 Plumage

DEVCHATA

LIVEFEVRIER22 - Rewards: 200 Diamonds

TPITALIA - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 1 Gold Ticket

MANOIRFANTOME22 - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Box

MERCI22 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

4VAST7 - Rewards: 10k Gold

QV6QVT - Rewards: 3 Passion Potion, 20 Stamina

HELLOTP - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10 Parven’s Memento, 10 Maud’s Gratitude, 1 Gold Ticket

TPRILISID - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10 Clothing Material Box, 10 Lantern Giftbox, 1 Gold Ticket

YFK4GA - Rewards: 5k Gold, 50 Diamonds

KRAWATTE - Rewards: 1 Gold Ticket, 100 Diamonds

BYZMEX - Rewards: 5 Silk

VY4V3S - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

JBAY7F - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

FAMGUU - Rewards: 100 Stamina

HAPPY22 - Rewards: 222 Diamonds, 222 Stamina

EJAG53 - Rewards: 1 Gold Ticket, 1 Silver Ticket

PRONTOC4T4LIN4 - Rewards: 100 Stamina

AJNK9M - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

F4NT4SMITAS - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

KUAILEYUANXIAO - Rewards: 20 Maud’s Gratitude, 15 Clothing Material Box(S), 15 Lantern Giftbox(S), 5 Gold Tickets

E664ZN - 20 Clothing Material Box

WBQMTE - 5 Passion Potion

EMBVTZ - Rewards: 10 Lovers Chocolate, 5 Gold Tickets

DXYSXX - Rewards: 30 Diamonds, 30 Stamina

ZNEZ74 - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

S6RS2S - Rewards: 5 Leather

CAISHENDAO - Rewards: 8 Gold Tickets, 188 Diamond, 1888 Gold

Z6AV9Q - Rewards: 20 Stamina, 5 Parven’s Memento

GUONIANHAO - Rewards: 50 Clothing Box Material S, 10 Gold Tickets

DJR58J - Rewards: 5 Meow Organics

9KDISCORD - Rewards: 100 Diamonds

Y285YD - Rewards: 30 Diamonds, 3 Silver Tickets

UFU8YA - Rewards: 5 Wool

FA22EB - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

YMHSBY - Rewards: 100 Stamina

8KDISCORD - Rewards: 100 Diamonds

NOUVELAN2022 - Rewards: 5 Passion Potions

T8BDM6 - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets

VG5VX6 - Rewards: 5,000 Gold, 5 Cuddle Potions

CQ35HN - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 50 Diamond, 5 Maud’s Gratitude, 5 Silver Tickets

BOSQUE100 - Reward: 100 Stamina

J4MONESTP - Reward: 2 Gold Tickets

R83Q5Y - Rewards: 200 Diamond, 10 Maud’s Gratitude

TEFFSV - Rewards: 100 Stamina

QVH5C2 - Rewards: 5 Lantern Gift Box, 5 Nutri Feed, 5 Cuddle Potions

VU5R28 - Rewards: 100 Stamina

PMGBGK - Rewards: 50 Diamonds

7HNW64 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

HY4Y32 - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets

ZQ4VED - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

VZ9J24 - Rewards: 30 Stamina, 5 Nutri Feed

MYN8HT - Rewards: 5 Pearls

M4NT1C0R4ES - Rewards: 100 Stamina

TRAP0G3NES100 - Rewards: 100 Stamina

3BSNRF - Rewards: 20 Clothing Box Material

G5ZW5R - Rewards: 1 Promise Potion, 5 Parven’s Memento

6YZ84B - Rewards: 5 Cotton

862CKA - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

U9372F - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

HAPPY2022 - Rewards: 300 Diamonds

Y3CRNM - Rewards: 200 Stamina

R9R69W - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 3 Gold Tickets

P3WAX5 - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

RJHGZG - Rewards: 20 Stamina, 3 Mew Organics

EKMATF - Rewards: 5 Cuddle Potions, 5 Nutri Feed, 5 Lantern Giftboxes

TPREWIND2021 - Rewards: 300 Diamonds

KOTIKI - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets

SMENKR - Rewards: 3 Silver Tickets

HACTPOEHUE - Rewards: 10,000 Gold, 5 Maud’s Gratitude

C4LV1TT0ES - Rewards: 100 Stamina

CLE0PATR421 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

DWXAEC - Rewards: 200 Diamonds

EMMAXMAS21 - Rewards: 200 Diamonds

XDNTCF - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 50 Diamonds, 5 Clothing Material Boxes, 5 Silver Tickets

MERRYWISHES - Rewards: 5 Candy Cane, 5 Moscow Globe, five snowflakes, a lucky gold bag, 3 Gold Tickets

HW9QCA - Rewards: five silver tickets and five cuddle potion

REVEILLONDENOEL - Rewards: 100 diamonds, two candy cane, two Moscow globe, two eternal snowflakes, a lucky gold bag and a gold ticket

W3GNK9 - Rewards: ten gold tickets

EYSKWN - Rewards: five feather

9BWCXS - Rewards: two gold tickets

U6HPWN - Rewards: 10,000 gold

Here is a list of all Time Princess codes:

Time Princess codes are time-limited, so try to use them at the earliest possible opportunity. Also, don't forget to bookmark this page and regularly visit to find new working Time Princess codes.

How to redeem Time Princess codes?

Open the game and click on the profile icon on the top left side of the screen

A new window will open; now click on the others button located at the bottom

Click on the redemption code button and enter any of the working Time Princess codes from above

Click on the Ok button, and the reward will pop up on your screen.

New to the game? Don't worry. We’ve got you covered. Here is how to redeem codes in Time Princess:

Time Princess codes is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Sumant Meena