Resident Evil Survival Unit welcomes Chris Redfield, Rebecca Chambers and Billy Coen to the fight alongside new events

We're well into the second half of January, but that doesn't mean new additions for the new year are slowing down in Resident Evil Survival Unit. In particular, Aniplex and Joycity are adding a whole new feature for you to explore, so if you've been craving that traditional RE experience, this latest update is for you.

Specifically, fresh maps for the Search Log let you embark on single-player quests, where the new maps can become available after you've upgraded your Mansion to Level 10. With the latest update also comes a handy trade feature, where you can swap any unwanted items for other goodies. This means that you can, for instance, trade Hero Files of maxed-out Heroes - plus, you can also earn event key items to score extra rewards as you progress.

More importantly, three new characters will join the fray, and they'll be instantly familiar if you're a longtime fan of the franchise. Chris Redfield headlines the new batch - a hero who needs no introduction (but we'll happily give you one, anyway).

As part of the S.T.A.R.S. Alpha Team in the Raccoon Police Department, Redfield was initially on a mission to search for the missing S.T.A.R.S. Bravo Team. He discovered the truth about the T-virus while taking refuge in a mansion after he was attacked during his search - thankfully, he's got both the physical prowess and the excellent marksmanship skills to help him take on Umbrella's abominations with ease.

Joining him is S.T.A.R.S. Bravo Team rookie Rebecca Chambers, whose calculating demeanour makes her a true force to be reckoned with - a bold quality you can expect from a calm and collected child prodigy.

And rounding out the group is ex-US Marine Billy Coen, who, despite being on death row for the presumed massacre of innocents in an African operation, is actually the victim of a government cover-up. All three heroes can buff up your roster in your continuing fight against the infected, and if you're eager to learn more about their specific abilities, you can have a look at the official Resident Evil Survival Unit Facebook page for more info!

Resident Evil Survival Unit is free-to-play and available to download right now from the App Store and Google Play.