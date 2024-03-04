Reign of Destiny's new update lets you play as a male regent and adds new love interests

You'll now be able to play as either a king or a queen

The latest update to courtly life simulator Reign of Destiny has been revealed, and those wanting to play a male regent are in luck as that's the headlining addition. You'll now be able to pick between playing as either king or queen, with a new cast of female love interests to boot, which aren't gated off to either gender. There are also new heroes, new mini-games and more being added to Reign of Destiny in this hefty new update.

Reign of Destiny is a courtly life simulator that takes the action of the vaguely fantasy medieval age and transfers it from the battlefield and into the corridors of power instead. You'll play as a queen - and now, possibly as a king - navigating courtly intrigue, love life, siring an heir and all the stuff you'd usually do during the non-combat periods of games like Crusader Kings.

It's rather impressive to see a game like Reign of Destiny add love interests that aren't gated off by the player's chosen gender. Usually, this is something that most games disable by default, so it's good to see it being recognised more widely. The latest update also adds a variety of new mini-games which will satisfy those more impatient players who want to get in a bit of Candy Crush-esque matching in-between courtly drama.

The new update also adds additional heroes to recruit, including Theodora and Ferdinand Magellan, naturally based on their real-life historical counterparts. Male love interests aren't lacking either with the addition of Tribal Prince - Lide Wohl and Pirate - Ester the Iceberg.

