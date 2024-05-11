Spirit of the Island lets you craft your way to restore a tropical paradise, with two-player co-op mode for twice the fun

Everyone needs a helping hand

PID Games has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Spirit of the Island, inviting everyone to get first dibs on the co-op life sim as soon as it launches. Landing on iOS and Android in July, the colourful crafting adventure lets you explore a tropical island, gather resources, craft items and build structures, and make plenty of friends along the way.

In Spirit of the Island, you're tasked with restoring a once-thriving tourist destination as you help the locals and discover the hidden truths of the Archipelago. You'll not only cater to basic needs such as food and shelter, but you'll also fish, farm, unlock recipes, raise animals, and explore the world around you.

There are ten different skills you can tinker around with, along with charming low-poly visuals for you to feast your eyes on across this relaxing sim. Just make sure you're attracting the tourists in droves, whether you're showcasing rare treasures in the museum or selling local produce to your visitors. Of course, there's a two-play co-op mode that proves that two heads are better than one - after all, life is much more fun when you've got a friend around.

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Spirit of the Island on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, with an expected App Store launch date of July 16th. You can also visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.