5 new mobile games to try this week - February 29th, 2024
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
Hime's Quest
Is there anything more nostalgic than going through the threat of Y2K all over again? While we may have survived what we thought was the end of the world in real life back in the year 2000, for Hime and her anime club, the struggle is very much real - especially since her DVD/VCR combo player is at risk.
Crunchyroll's very own Hime takes centre stage in this retro-inspired pixel-art RPG set in 1999, with Crunchyroll Game Vault bringing the title to mobile devices following its earlier release on Game Boy Color. You'll dive into dungeons and slash your way through 8-bit foes to save the world - and maybe even pet a cat along the way.
2
Thunder Ray
Some games will let you fight off interstellar threats with laser beams and machine guns - Thunder Ray lets you do just that but with your fists. This Crunchyroll exclusive offers action-packed combat presented with stellar animations where you'll uppercut your way through evil aliens across the galaxy. There's no need to hold your punches either, as blood, gore, and violence are all part of the fun.
The arcade boxing experience also features enhanced touchscreen controls along with multi-language support. If you'd like to land those punches even harder, you'll be glad to know that there's full controller support too, all of which you can enjoy for free as part of a Mega or Ultimate Fan membership.
3
Duel Revolution
Catching adorable animals in the wild and forcing them to fight to the death might sound pretty brutal, but there's nothing inhumane about it when pixel-art Pokemon-esque pals are involved. Duel Revolution is a monster-battling MMO that tasks you with catching and training creatures called Evo across the lush island of Bitacora, and, as the title of the game suggests, your sole purpose in life is to use these Evos to duel others for the ultimate bragging rights.
There are 50 different kinds of Evo to discover, each one with its own special abilities that can switch up your combat strategy. You can not only customise your Evo with the 12-level skill tree, but you can also customise how your own character looks as well. After all, you gotta have that swag when you're crowned as the greatest duelist in all the land.
4
iLLANG
There's nothing like wielding the art of deception to test the true bonds of friendship. iLLANG brings a fresh meaning to the phrase "a wolf in sheep's clothing" as you team up with your online buddies to hunt down the wolf threatening the peace in Koji Village. Think "Among Us" with chibi anime characters - plus, if you ever get tired of all the mistrust and deceit, you can always dive into the fun mini-games like the Cat Finder, Treasure Hunt, and Flower Bloom to spice things up.
The game features cute outfits and accessories you can customise, as well as both text chat and voice chat to keep those vital communication lines open when you're sowing seeds of discord among unwitting citizens.
5
Lunar: Silver Star Story Touch
It's a classic tale of a small-town boy who embarks on a quest to save the world in Lunar Silver Star Story Touch, now with an enhanced mobile edition for anyone hungry for the golden days of JRPGs. Mobile ports of old-school console games are often a mixed bag, but the critically acclaimed title is popular enough that it might just win you over even if you haven't heard of the OG franchise before.
The mobile port features about a full hour of animated cut scenes along with an upgraded user interface and a remastered soundtrack. The artwork has also been enhanced - plus, you can adjust the speed during battles as well as tinker around with the difficulty to suit your playstyle best.
Did you know - Lunar: Silver Star Story Touch is now available on iOS, AppleTV, and Android devices? pic.twitter.com/mzAxEaU6Ym— SoMoGa, Inc. (@SoMoGa) February 24, 2024