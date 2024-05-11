News

Fire Emblem Heroes adds Rearmed Hero Lumera: Corrupted Dragon, new Resplendent Hero, and more in latest update

Bonus perks for Feh Pass subscribers

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| Fire Emblem: Heroes
  • Try to take down new Grand Hero, Lloyd: Vengeful Wolf
  • Resplendent Hero Robin: Fell Reincarnation is available to Feh Pass subscribers
  • Up to 13 Orbs to be given away in special login event

Nintendo has launched a new update for Fire Emblem Heroes, adding four heroes to the fray for you to get your hands on until June 7th. In particular, the strategy RPG is welcoming four darker additions including Rearmed Hero Lumera: Corrupted Dragon.

In the latest update to Fire Emblem Heroes, you can look forward to nabbing Resplendent Hero Robin: Fell Reincarnation if you're a Feh Pass subscriber. New Feh Pass Quests will also be available until May 24th, and the next Resplendent Hero, Camilla: Bewitching Beauty, will arrive on May 25th.

If you're looking to put your combat prowess to the test, you can try your hand at the new Grand Hero, Lloyd: Vengeful Wolf in Special Maps. On top of the new heroes, there will also be fresh story maps in Book VIII, Chapter 7: Ceremony Day, along with limited-time quests. And of course, no update would be complete without a check-in event - up to 13 Orbs are up for grabs, and all of you have to do is log in.

Are you on the hunt for more ways you can buff up your roster? Why not take a look at our Fire Emblem Heroes tier list to know which ones to add to your lineup? There's a reroll guide in there too just in case you need to start over!

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Fire Emblem Heroes on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.

