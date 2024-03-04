Phobies is celebrating its 2-year anniversary with the Birthday Bash: Monster Mash event

Collect new Phobies like Prometheus and Haphe.

Seven new Phobies are being added to the game.

Head to Vendy's Shop for birthday surprises.

The event adds five new maps.

Award-winning card strategy game Phobies is celebrating its 2nd anniversary with its Birthday Bash: Monster Mash. The event introduces seven brand-new Phobies with new abilities. Additionally, the Birthday Bash: Monster Mash adds five new maps to the game.

Phobies is a turn-based CCG title in which you duel other players in the realm of the subconscious. The game features more than 120 Phobies, each inspired by an irrational fear. Level up your Phobies to increase their effectiveness in battle and use strategy to beat your opponents in asynchronous and arena modes. You’ll adapt your strategy as you unlock new abilities.

Among the seven new Phobies are Prometheus, Fantôme and the Collector. Prometheus can create lava tiles, which he can safely step on. This new Phobie will be available in a special offer through April 2nd. Fantôme can teleport friendly units to different tiles in battle. You can overwhelm your enemies with the Collector’s ability to deliver mind-boggling tax documents.

The Birthday Bash: Monster Mash also adds Haphe, who gains more strength with each blow it receives, to the game. New Phobie Le Shovell helps other Phobies join the battle more quickly, while Hercules boasts a powerful sting. Finally, Brutewurst is a bad sausage that can make enemy Phobies sick.

The Birthday Bash: Monster Mash event, which launches March 5th, includes four weeks of celebrations. Beginning on March 7th, you can head to Vendy’s shop for some birthday surprises. Additionally, during the event, you'll have a chance to earn some of the biggest rewards the game has ever seen.

Created by Smoking Gun Interactive, Phobies is available on the App Store, Google Play, and Steam. For more information and to keep up with all of the game's latest news, follow Phobies on Instagram, YouTube, Reddit, X (Twitter), or Facebook. You can also learn more by visiting the game’s official website.