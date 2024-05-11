Pocket Partner lets you enjoy quality bonding time with a new virtual BFF, coming soon to iOS and Android

Karaoke nights on-demand with your new digital companion

Customise your virtual pal's outfits

Have scrumptious meals and go exercising

Unlock seeds and grow your garden with them

HyperBeard is at it again with the cuteness overload as Pocket Partner enters its pre-registration phase on iOS and Android. From the minds behind the adorable Hamster Inn - which we gave a glowing review for, by the way - comes another wholesome title that lets you enjoy plenty of fun activities with your new virtual friend.

As the title suggests, Pocket Partner features plenty of customisation options for you to create memories with a new digital pal. Your companion will also need to be fed with their favourite dishes, and, just like you would in real life, you have to make sure your friend gets enough exercise to keep them fit and healthy! You can also nourish your own garden to give them a lovely place to stroll around in - all these come on top of unlockable outfits and so much more.

Future updates will add a photo booth as well to help make your memories with your virtual friend even more memorable, along with a karaoke mini-game (because life is always better with music and songs).

At the moment, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-registering for Pocket Partner on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, with an expected launch date on the App Store this June 3rd.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.