Disney Frozen Royal Castle lets you play dress-up and customise your dollhouse with Elsa and Anna

Play with the characters from Frozen in your own dollhouse

Find the perfect outfit for Elsa and Anna

Make tea and bake cakes in the kitchen

Mix scents in the Fragrance Suite

Budge Studios has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Disney Frozen Royal Castle, inviting everyone to get first dibs on the game as soon as it launches. The dollhouse sim lets you interact with your favourite characters from the popular Disney franchise within your own dollhouse, whether you're cooking up a storm in the kitchen with Anna and Elsa or playing dress-up with fashion that's fit for a queen.

In Disney Frozen Royal Castle, you can look forward to exploring the Great Hall, the Kitchen, the Fragrance Suite and more as both parents and kids can enjoy interactive activities with Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff. You'll not only get to express your creativity with the dollhouse, but you can also engage in fashion designing and cooking challenges.

When you're done having your fabulous tea party or serving the most scrumptious cake you can bake, why not try your hand at soothing scents? For the Fragrance Suite, kids can mix and match a variety of scents with different colours and ingredients as well.

Are you on the hunt for similar titles while you wait? Why not take a look at our list of the best simulation games on Android to get your fill?

At the moment, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-registering for Disney Frozen Royal Castle on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info. The studio is known for other family-friendly games such as Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, Hello Kitty Nail Salon, PAW Patrol Rescue World, My Little Pony Rainbow Runners, Hot Wheels Unlimited, and Transformers Rescue Bots: Hero.