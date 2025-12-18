Raven2's holiday update introduces the Snowflake Festival alongside the Ancient Fortress mode

A massive battle awaits

Raven2’s Snowflake Festival event runs until January 6th, 2026

A themed dungeon, festive rewards, and special login bonuses are introduced

A new permanent GvG mode, Ancient Fortress, has also been added

Raven2 has never exactly been a cosy place to hang out, which makes its latest update feel oddly fitting. Just a month after Netmarble dropped the Gunslinger class into its bleak fantasy world, the MMORPG is now leaning into winter with the Snowflake Festival update, pairing seasonal flair with some expected brutality.

The Snowflake Festival runs until January 6th, 2026, and introduces a limited-time event dungeon where things are about as festive as Raven2 ever gets. You’ll be heading to Snowflake Festival Hill to take on the Gingerbread Man, because apparently even holiday mascots aren’t safe in this universe.

Clearing the dungeon can net you a selection of themed rewards, including Heroic Holy Garments like Festival of the Silent Star or Herald of Winter, alongside a Rare Holy Garment, Temptation of the Holy Night, and a Rare Familiar named Snopon. There’s also a special check-in event running alongside it, handing out a Heroic Holy Garment Summon Scroll just for showing up.

Seasonal distractions aside, the bigger, more permanent addition here is Ancient Fortress, a new large-scale guild-versus-guild mode that pushes Raven2’s competitive side even further. Up to 24 guilds within a world can vie for control across four separate battlefields, though only four guilds per server make it in after a bidding process using Invitation from the Lost Kingdom items.

Once inside, it’s all about boss fights, pressure, and coordination, with the final goal being to land the killing blow on Protector Parnaq. Do that, and your guild walks away with a hefty Crystal payout and serious bragging rights.

The first Ancient Fortress competition is set for January 10th, 2026, and Netmarble is already dangling extra incentives ahead of it. The Ancient Fortress Support Mission event is offering you a shot at Heroic Crafting Blueprints or Heroic Skill Book Crafting Blueprints, making it a good time to get your build and your guild in order.

And if this brand of dark fantasy MMO is your thing, it might be worth seeing how it stacks up against some of the other top MMOs on Android right now.