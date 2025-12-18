Blue Archive’s Summer Sky’s Promise update brings swimsuits, fest banners, and a new story

Swimsuits in the winter

A new Summer Sky’s Promise event story arrives with free student Ichika (Swimsuit)

Swimsuit banners and a Fest Recruitment double pull rates

The update follows Blue Archive’s first in-person anniversary event

Blue Archive has never been particularly bothered about matching the real-world calendar, and that’s exactly what makes its latest update feel so on-brand. While most of us are firmly in winter mode, Nexon’s anime-style RPG is leaning straight into sunshine and swimsuits with the new Summer Sky’s Promise update, now live on mobile and Steam.

At the heart of it is a new event story that follows the Tea Party students from Trinity General School as they take a well-earned summer break. It’s lighter in tone, character-driven, and very much the kind of side story Blue Archive does best. You’ll also pick up Ichika (Swimsuit) for free just by playing through it, which is always a nice bonus when an update doesn’t lock everything behind banners.

Speaking of banners, this update doesn’t hold back. Seia (Swimsuit) and Hasumi (Swimsuit) headline the current recruitment, bringing new support and damage options into the mix. Then, a little later, the Fest Recruitment kicks off, doubling your chances of pulling a 3-star student.

Nagisa (Swimsuit), Mika (Swimsuit), and the returning Hina (Dress) are the big names here, and it very much feels like a lineup aimed at players who enjoy fine-tuning squads rather than just collecting for the sake of it.

Outside the game itself, Blue Archive has been riding a bit of a high lately. The recent fourth anniversary celebration in Los Angeles marked the RPG’s first in-person fan event, and it filled up almost immediately.

Between cosplay, meetups, and community activities, it was a strong signal of just how dedicated this player base has become. There’s also a Twitch Drops campaign running, which rewards you for doing what many were going to do anyway – watch Blue Archive streams.

If you’re jumping into the update or eyeing those Fest banners, it’s worth keeping an eye on the latest Blue Archive codes too!