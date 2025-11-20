Raven2 marks its first month with the release of the new Gunslinger class

Bang! Bang!

The new Gunslinger class is now live

Launch celebrations include class-swap options and login bonuses

There’s also a generous spread of events and progression boosts

Raven2 has officially hit its one-month milestone, and Netmarble is celebrating in the least subtle way possible - by dropping a Gunslinger into the middle of its grim, blood-soaked world. If you remember the announcement earlier this month, the class looked stylish, flashy, and wildly out of place in the best way - and now it’s finally live.

The Gunslinger does what it says on the tin. They’re fast, long-range, and armed like they’re auditioning for a Western set in the apocalypse. Revolvers, shotguns, rapid dashes, sharp crit bursts - the whole kit feels built for players who like deleting things before they ever reach melee range. It’s a welcome change for Raven2, which has so far leaned heavily into big weapons and bigger swings.

To sweeten the update, Netmarble is letting players swap into the Gunslinger using Gold while keeping all their progress intact. So, if you’ve been staring at your Berserker thinking, “I wish this came with dual pistols”, today’s your lucky day.

Everyone logging in also gets a Gunslinger Growth Support Chest, which includes things like a [Wanderer of the Wilderness] Holy Garment (1) Summon Scroll and a Hell’s Uncommon Heavenstone Selection Chest, which is basically a starter pack to help your new sharp-shooter get up and running.

Limited-time events also keep the momentum rolling through December 17th. Log in daily for seven days and walk away with a pile of rewards, including a Special Relic Summon Chest on day one and Golden Bullets on day seven. Plus, completing missions will offer up to 100 summon chances, allowing you to build out your roster.

The Gunslinger update is available now across all regions. And if you’re looking for more worlds to get lost in (preferably without getting shot at by a pistol-twirling maniac), check out our list of the best MMOs on Android!