Raven2 is the latest to unleash a feature-packed Lunar New Year's event and free outfit

Raven2 is the latest top game to celebrate the Lunar New Year with a new event

Don't expect anything too dramatic, but do get excited for a variety of rewards and events

Collect even items in the new event dungeon, or just check in for log-in rewards

As I've mentioned before this week, it's good to see that the normally boring and quite mundane period between Christmas and Spring has at least one silver lining. And that's Lunar New Year! With the latest big game to celebrate being Netmarble's hit MMORPG, Raven2. The event kicks off now and runs until February 25th.

So what can you expect to celebrate the Year of the Fire Horse? Well, in Raven2, it's going to be a little more on the predictable side, with collection events netting you rewards. The Garden of Dawn Event Dungeon challenges you to gather event-themed items that can be exchanged for various goodies, such as the 2026 Ancient Coffer.

Fortunately, if you're going to be busy during the Lunar New Year, you can also just hop into Raven2 and still grab some key rewards. The Garden of Dawn Check-In 1 celebration can net you a themed Holy Garment and a gift bundle after logging in for 14 days straight.

Dark and light

I suppose it shouldn't be surprising that we don't see more grandiose events to celebrate the Lunar New Year. I think I was spoiled a bit by Overwatch back in the day, when the Chinese New Year events always promised some new and interesting cosmetics or other goodies.

But still, for Raven2, itself the recently released dark fantasy MMORPG sequel to the original Raven, this is sure to be welcome. And if you're going to be diving in be sure to check out our Raven2 tier list for some tips on classes to pick as you head into battle!

