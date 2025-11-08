Raven2 first major update will introduce the new Gunslinger class

Bang!

The Gunslinger is a long-range DPS with quick movements

Switch classes for free during the update’s celebration

The new class will release in Raven2 on Nov 19th

While you may be still raiding the Pumpkin Ghost’s Candy Village, Netmarble has already gotten Raven2’s first major post-launch update locked and loaded. Titled Reloaded, this upcoming update is set to introduce the brand new Gunslinger class to the brutal dark fantasy MMORPG.

If the name drops any hints, you’ll have guessed that the Gunslinger class doesn’t do subtlety. They’re fast, sharp, and armed to the teeth. In terms of technicalities, expect a long-range DPS specialist who’s gotten a variety of firearms at their disposal.

Built around speed and precision, the new class adds some much needed suave to Raven2’s frantic combat, letting you rain down damage while dodging through chaos with a sort of cinematic flair that feels like it’s been ripped straight from a classic Sergio Leone Western (like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for the uninitiated).

And if that makes you believe you’d be able to flip between pistols and rifles like they’re part of a dance routine, you can freely switch to the Gunslinger class during the update’s launch celebration. The teaser trailer embedded below will give you a perfect taste of what’s to come.

While there’s a little over a week left for the Pistolero’s addition, a countdown event – Gunslinger D-14 is now open through November 19th. Logging in for seven days will net you a bundle of rewards, including Golden Bullets (naturally) and a Supreme Summon Selection Chest.

But that’s not all because a 28-day Special Check-In Event stretches all the way into January, offering valuable resources and summon scrolls, perfect if your journey’s just began. And if you fancy yourself a Spec. C Rare Heavenstone Chest, make sure you complete all the quests part of the Special Corps Weekly Training Mission.

The Gunslinger will make its way into Raven2 when the Reloaded update fires away on November 19th. Until then, check out this list of the best MMOs on Android!