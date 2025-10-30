Raven2 pushes out its first post-launch update just in time for Halloween

Imagine Halloween in an already scary world

Raven2 barely had time to settle into its launch before Netmarble decided to throw pumpkins into the mix. The brutal dark fantasy MMORPG, which went global on October 22nd, is already kicking off its first post-launch event – a Halloween-themed update running until November 12th.

The event, Pumpkin Ghost’s Candy Village, invites you to raid a special dungeon crawling with monsters and, unsurprisingly, an alarming amount of candy. Defeating enemies drops Pumpkin Candy Ingredients, which can be traded in for items like Trixy’s Gift Selection Chest.

That chest might contain a Special Transmutation Support Chest, a Rare Hell Battle Heavenstone Chest, a Heroic Stella Summon Scroll, or a +4 Dazzling Relic Chest - basically a grab bag of things you actually want. You can also snag Trixy Dolls - collectible companions that boost your EXP and MP recovery just by being in your inventory.

There’s also a Trixy’s Invitation to Candy Village check-in event during the same period, offering daily login rewards such as Time Recharge Stones and Trixy’s Gift Baskets, which might include Holy Garment or Familiar Summon Scrolls.

And if you’ve just started exploring Raven2’s bleak world, plenty of launch events are still active. Logging in before December 17th nets you a Heroic-grade Holy Garment summon scroll, while ongoing rookie missions hand out a mix of Rare and Heroic equipment and Familiar Summon Scrolls.

Personally, Raven2 pushing its first update this quickly is quite a strong showing for a game that’s been out only for a week and a promising sign for the post-launch cadence. I think that's absolutely vital for an MMORPG. You can't have an “endless world” without a constant stream of new things to chase.

And if you’re looking for more expansive worlds to get lost in, check out our list of the best MMOs on Android, which are perfect for anyone who prefers their adventures a little less haunted.