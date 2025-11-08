Candy Crush teams up with Thundercat to create a lollipop you can taste

Upside Down

Quite literally taste the music with this candy

The event is part of Candy Crush’s ongoing Music Season

The limited-edition lollipops were instantly snapped up

You’ve probably seen Candy Crush pop up in some unexpected places over the years, but a cookbook and a musical lollipop? That’s a new flavour of chaos entirely. Fresh off launching its very own recipe collection last month, King has decided to take things one step further with Candy Crush Upside Down, a surreal crossover of sound, sugar, and science.

The idea’s as wild as it sounds. Working with Grammy-winning artist Thundercat, Candy Crush has reimagined Diana Ross’s Upside Down as something you can literally taste. And that comes through some really cool limited-edition bone-conduction lollipops. That’s right. Forget headphones because these candies can transmit vibrations through your jaw through some very cool science.

It’s all part of the brand’s latest Music Season, which leans fully into this sensory mash-up of play, colour, and pop nostalgia. Thundercat’s remix sets the tone, while a playable music video on candycrushupsidedown.com lets you swipe along the beat, reshaping the visuals with every move. It’s a proper Candy Crush moment, strange, shiny, and somehow both clever and ridiculous at once.

Surprise, surprise, those bone-conduction lollipops didn’t last long. They sold out almost instantly, and I think it’s highly unlikely that they will be restocked or distributed again if you missed your initial shot like me. Even without the edible tech, the seasonal event is currently live, allowing you to enjoy themed levels, rhythmic rewards, and of course, some colour-matching chaos.

Candy Crush Upside Down is that perfect mix of something that’s a little silly, a little brilliant, and entirely on brand for a series that’s been reinventing sugar rushes for over a decade.

If this kind of crossover has you craving more puzzle madness, take a look at our list of the best match-3 games on Android because there are plenty of ways there to keep your senses spinning. And for some more action, here’s a list of our top picks of 2025 (so far)!