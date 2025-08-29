Summoners War: Sky Arena kicks off its collab with Tekken 8 featuring Nina Williams

Your luck has run out

Summoners War has finally kicked off its latest crossover with Tekken 8 after announcing it at the beginning of the month. Running until September 30th, the update brings Nina Williams into the Sky Arena, complete with a Transmogrification that outfits her in her iconic white wedding dress. Alongside that, you’ll find new missions, rewards, and minigames to keep you going.

The Summoners War: Sky Arena x Tekken 8 collaboration unfolds through a series of missions designed to hand out themed rewards. Clearing weekly tasks like collecting Tekken Coins, defeating Master X, or tackling Arcade Battles will earn you a Tekken Scroll, special collab emojis, and most importantly, the wedding dress Transmogrification for Nina.

Beyond that, the event challenges you to complete ten additional missions. Clearing objectives such as defeating elemental bosses unlocks mask items styled after Summoners War monsters like Monkey King, Vampire, and Harg. These masks can be slotted into the collaboration’s minigames, giving each run a little more flair and function depending on which one you equip.

Speaking of minigames, the update also introduces Jump Jump, the third in a set inspired by Super Action Hero 2. This vertical platformer tasks you with climbing higher and higher by hopping between shifting platforms, with items to boost your ascent and hazards like disappearing footholds that will keep you focused on the task.

To round things out, the Collab Surprise Shop is available until September 14th, offering a chance to trade Crystals for useful resources. Even if you’re not looking to spend, logging in daily during the shop’s run nets you a free Mystical Scroll. And for some more freebies, be sure to redeem these Summoners War codes!

