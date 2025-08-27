Raven2 looks to bring dark fantasy MMORPG action to mobile

Coming to a grimdark world near you

Raven2 is an upcoming dark fantasy MMORPG from Netmarble

Dive into a world of brutality and a little bit of cheesiness

A variety of classes are on offer, as well as all the standard MMORPG conventions to enjoy

Dark fantasy has become a genre unto itself, probably because it still presents an alternative to the more kid-friendly, happy-go-lucky style. But there are precious few mass-market MMORPGs that play into it. Which is why it's very welcome to see Netmarble's Raven2, an upcoming release that's pitching itself as the grimdark equivalent to WoW.

Now, fair warning, don't expect Game of Thrones-level realism and grit. Despite the murky, dark landscapes and equally grim-looking characters, this is still very much an MMORPG. That means some rather oversized weapons and armour, as well as grandiose, scaled cities and environments to complement them.

But while it might not be Elden Ring, it certainly has at least the veneer of brutality that those of you wanting a little more meat on the bone will desire. Naturally, given this is a Netmarble project, there's plenty of class varieties and abilities to choose from to slice and dice your way through enemies.

There's grit in my grimdark

Of course, while Raven2 is undoubtedly a quality-looking product, I wouldn't deny that it seems to have a muddled identity. Scantily clad sorceresses and borderline-superhuman berserkers hardly scream of Michael Moorcock, or even Robert E. Howard, depending on your preferred flavour of darkness.

At the same time, if you look past that tagline, there is certainly a little bit more of an edge to Raven2. Although whether that carries into the gameplay is another matter entirely. But keep an eye out for it, as it's slated to arrive this October, so you can judge for yourself!

Speaking of MMORPGs, however, the mobile platform is a pretty vibrant one for that genre. Don't believe me? Well, why not dig into our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft to see what our top picks for the genre are!