Honor of Kings celebrates its 10th anniversary with surprise new partnership

Honor of Kings is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new collab

And that collab is with none other than the famous archaeological site Sanxingdui

You'll be able to nab new cosmetics themed after the famous cultural site

With its roster of fan-favourite characters and vast playerbase, it's no surprise Honor of Kings has been such a hit for Tencent. But the upcoming 10th anniversary will be showcasing not just its enduring popularity, but also Honor of Kings' Chinese heritage as it introduces a new collaboration featuring the famous archaeological site Sanxingdui.

The name might not ring a bell, but Sanxingdui is one of China's most well-known sites. It's basically their national equivalent of the Pyramids, or Stonehenge. So it's no surprise for a MOBA that's unabashed about the cultural influence its home nation has on it, we'll be seeing new skins based on Sanxingdui introduced!

The new event is split into two halves, from October 17th to 29th. The first part, running until the 23rd, is active now and invites you to complete missions and earn points to unlock new skins. Phase two, which runs from the 24th to 29th, will offer further rewards, including a free skin! Be sure to check our Honor of Kings tier list to decide ahead of time who you'll invest said skin in.

What's ancient is new again

There are some very gorgeous skins on offer too, such as Nuwa's Spiritual Awakening look, which can be obtained throughout the event. Simply compete in 5v5, ranked, peak or championship matches and earn points to exchange for rewards. And be sure to check in from October 25th to the 26th to nab free login rewards!

Not only that, but from October 17th to November 21st, you'll be able to unlock Spriteling rewards through the new Spriteling Battle minigame. You and your friends' Spritelings will go head-to-head to earn points and climb the ranks to earn Spriteling Costumes and Ming's Midnight Channel cosmetic.

Honor of Kings has been making a big splash worldwide, but it's not the only one to make an impact. Why not dig into our list of the best mobile games of 2025 to see what other recent releases are making our humble platform such a great place to play?