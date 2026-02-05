5 new mobile games to try this week - February 5th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Pack your bags for battle
- Build a deck of mythological creatures
- Strategise and take over the world
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new game you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Mystic Realms
While most CCGs grab a reasonably well-known IP and hope for the best, Mystic Realms has opted to focus on mythology instead. Which one, you might ask? Well, all of them, actually. When building your deck, you can add creatures from Greek, Norse, Irish, Japanese, and Aboriginal folklore, among others. Each card is presented in a lovely, hand-drawn style with a colourful aesthetic that creates a relaxing vibe.
Don't let that fool you, though. The card duels themselves are anything but. Promising fast-paced action, you'll need to think on your toes to stay ahead of your opponents. And watch out for the portals that can open mid-battle. Their arrival will alter the battlefield and the rules, meaning you'll have to adjust your strategy on the fly.
2
Backpack Battles
Having previously released on PC, Backpack Battles is now available on mobile. It offers a mix of inventory management and tactics. That's right. It's not a simple case of loading up your bag with swords and axes before heading into battle. Where you put each item matters since certain trinkets and weapons can combine with others to create something even more powerful.
That might be a potion that provides ridiculous buffs, a legendary sword or even a dragon pal who's more than happy to fight by your side. Once you're packed for your journey, you'll battle against other players' builds with the opportunity to swing by the shop after each round to restock your inventory. It’ll get pretty hefty by the end so I hope you have a strong back.
3
Sid Meier's Civilzation VII
There are actually a few interesting games coming to Apple Arcade this week, but we can't flood this list with them. Not everyone owns an iPhone, after all. However, we'd be remiss not to mention the behemoth that is Civilization VII arriving on the subscription service. Seeing a triple-A game of this calibre on mobile is a reminder of how far the platform has come in recent years.
And with such a pedigree, it needs very little introduction, so I'll keep it brief. Your goal is to build the greatest empire ever known, starting by choosing a historical leader and going from there. You'll build cities, make technological breakthroughs, and, of course, get into the odd scrap with other civilizations.
4
Countless Army Mobile Edition
We're all familiar with tower defence. Setting up a bunch of fortifications to fend off the hordes of enemies who possess absolutely zero sense of self-preservation is a premise that's popped up time and time again. And for good reason. It's fun. However, it's not often we get to flip the script and command the army of brave fools who are willing to charge down a pre-determined path in a bid for glory.
In Countless Army, you play as the Dark Lord, commanding your army of undead and monsters in a war of attrition as you slowly whittle down your foe’s defences. There are 12 different troops at your disposal alongside powerful spells that will help their approach. There's a bit more to it than mindlessly sending your zombies and banshees down one path, though. Where and when you choose to deploy them will prove crucial in determining whether you are victorious or merely wasting the reanimated lives of your skeleton crew.
5
Cosmic Royale
Lastly, how about a spot of racing where the stakes are higher than usual? Cosmic Royale sees you getting behind the wheel of a futuristic kart to test your skills against 24 other players. You'll need to drive well, though, as one mistake could cost you everything.
You see, unlike in Mario Kart, there's no Lakitu equivalent ready to jump in and save your life if you slide off the track. Instead, it's game over. So, that means you'll need to navigate the numerous obstacles and fellow racers carefully and quickly to ensure you reach the finish line in one piece.