Sid Meier's Civilization VII lets you build your own world-spanning empire on Apple Arcade

Sid Meier's Civilization VII is now available on Apple Arcade, free for subscribers

It offers a revamped and somewhat controversial new version of the hit 4X strategy

Dive in and embody one of a number of famous historical leaders and societies

When it comes to 4X strategy, there's one name that stands above all else: Sid Meier. While you can argue until you're blue in the face about whether his involvement still warrants a name inclusion, Sid Meier's Civilization undoubtedly continues to offer all the same fun of exploration, expansion, exploitation and extermination.

Which, er, sounds a bit sinister out of context. But the Apple Arcade release of Sid Meier's Civilization VII will let you experience exactly why that's such an appealing chorus of words.

If you've somehow been under a rock, Civilization allows you to take control of a historical society led by one of its iconic rulers. From there, you'll pursue a path of scientific, economic, cultural or military dominance in your quest to, as the tagline goes, build a civilisation to stand the test of time.

Trading places

Civilization VII does mix up the format somewhat, and in some controversial ways. For one, you now rotate leaders depending on the era, and simplify eras into only three stages. It's a change in a virtually untouched format that proved to be hugely controversial for fans, but which you can now have a go at for yourself if you're an Apple Arcade subscriber.

Personally, I'm not too fussed either way. Civilization VII always seemed as if it went too far in trying to reinvent a series that didn't require reinventing. But again, if you're on Apple Arcade, then you're not going to be putting forward any cash up front to give Civilization VII a shot.

