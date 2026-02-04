Call of Duty Mobile unveils jam-packed Lunar New Year content for 2026

Called up

Call of Duty Mobile is bringing its Lunar New Year event to life with its latest season

Jump into the Plunder mode event running throughout the season

Nab new weapons, take on a holiday-themed spin on Shipment and the latest battle pass

Well, as I noted earlier today, it seems that we're getting to that point of the year where Christmas is finally out of sight, and it's an increasingly popular holiday, grabbing people's attention. Call of Duty Mobile is the latest to join the Lunar New Year celebrations with a jam-packed new update just announced!

I won't bore you with all the minute details of what's coming in this update, dubbed Lunar Charge. Suffice it to say, there are new weapons, contract events and of course the latest battle pass. But you're probably more interested in the holiday-themed additions, such as a new look for the fan-favourite Shipment map!

And since Lunar New Year is a time for manifesting abundance, it's no surprise that Lunar Charge will see the return of Plunder mode as a limited-time event for the entire season. Challenging you to collect as much cash as possible through any means necessary, each match is fast and furious in a distinct spin on the CoD formula.

Golden

The new update launches February 11th, and aside from what I've mentioned above, such as the weapons and battle pass, you'll also find plenty of seasonal events and the new 1v1 Duel mode to dig into. Hey, nobody said that this was a season for making friends, right?

It's so much in fact that it can get a little mind-boggling to dissect it all. So be sure to check out the official blog post for Call of Duty Mobile to find all the gory details of what you can expect, and stay tuned for more news!

