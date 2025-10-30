Watcher of Realms is keeping you busy this Halloween with the Shadow in the Castle event

Who’s hiding in the dark?

Castle in the Shadow kicks off just in time for Halloween

Earn several rewards by clearing quests

Summoning banners feature some unmissable characters

Watcher of Realms has been busy lately. After adding Kane and Praetus to its growing roster last month, Moonton’s dark fantasy RPG is now draping its world in cobwebs and mystery for Halloween. The latest limited-time event, Shadow in the Castle, kicks off October 30th, bringing eerie rewards, boosted summoning rates, and a new hero you probably don’t want to meet alone in the dark.

Your Halloween adventures take place in a cursed castle filled with various secrets and loot. The Enigmatic Shadow Challenge sets the tone with a mix of exploration and tension. Every stage completed grants rewards like Rare Summoning Crystals, Diamonds, and Mythril. It’s all about seeing what’s left behind to plunder once the lights go out.

Progressing through the event also nets tokens you can spend in the Shadow Shop, where bundles, cosmetics, and a few other rewards are up for grabs. Event-exclusive emotes, Legendary Skill Crystals, and Ancient Summoning Crystals are all part of the lineup, with some freebies available too.

But it’s the summoning banners that you don’t want to miss. Velisse and Malvira lead the first round, followed by the debut of Cultist Lord Ezareth and chaotic Northerner Ardea, before closing out with Beelzebub and Beatrix. If you’ve been saving your crystals, now’s the time to gamble them all away in style.

With its gothic twist and time-limited chaos, Shadow in the Castle feels like Moonton’s love letter to Halloween – atmospheric, a little cruel, and hard to put down once you start chasing those drops. Since the event runs until early November, there’s still some time to dive in and see which side of the shadows you land on.

