Blue Archive will feature an aquatic showdown in its latest update

It might be freezing outside, and London even woke up to surprise snow today, but Blue Archive continues to exist in a separate climate entirely. While the UK digs out its scarves, Nexon has rolled out a brand new update full of swimsuits, sunshine, and a very intense swimming competition. Seasonal logic? Absolutely none. Peak Blue Archive energy? Completely.

The latest update, A Flower Blooms Among the Hundred: Fair and Square Aquatic Showdown, lands on iOS and Android and continues the story threads kicked off during the autumn update. This time, the spotlight shifts to Hyakkaryouran’s big swimming contest, with new missions and event stages wrapped up in a tournament format that treats November like a suggestion rather than a month.

Recruitment has also opened for three swimsuit variants: Kikyou, Renge, and Yukari. Kikyou makes her entrance, quite literally, lounging on a hammock that toughens up based on her Max HP. Renge focuses on single-target damage and can consume Water Pressure for a boosted strike, while Yukari specialises in large-area damage that wipes out clustered enemies. Their banner runs until December 2nd, giving you some time before the waves close.

The event story follows the Hyakkaryouran students through a hundred-participant competition where egos, ambitions, and aquatic chaos collide. You’ll run into all sorts of personalities along the way, and the whole thing carries that familiar mix of earnestness and silliness that defines Blue Archive’s event writing, the kind of setup only this series could play completely straight.

If you’re diving back in and want to stretch your resources, the latest Blue Archive codes will help with freebies. And if you're not sure where these new units land in the grand hierarchy of swimsuit-clad destruction, our Blue Archive tier list is a good place to get your bearings.

Snow or no snow, swimsuit season clearly never ends in Kivotos.