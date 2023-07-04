Genshin Impact reveals what's happening in phase one of version 3.8 ahead of launch

We’re just a day away from the release of Genshin Impact’s version 3.8 – Secret Summer Paradise. This update introduces loads of summertime activities in the newly created Veluriyam Mirage region as well as new outfits for a few characters. While everything won't be revealed in one go, players can currently check out what the first half of this patch has in store.

Event Wishes

Phase one of Genshin Impact’s v3.8 releases with three event wishes, which boosts drop rates for 4- and 5-star characters and weapons. They will be available between July 5th and 25th.

Born of Ocean Swell – 5-star Eula (Cryo)

Sparkling Steps – 5-star Klee (Pyro)

Epitome Invocation – 5-star Song of Broken Pines (Claymore) and the Lost Prayer to the Scared Winds (Catalyst)

New Outfit

Gameplay Events

A couple of outfits will be part of this update, with the first one in the item store. Players will be able to get their hands on the Blossoming Starlight outfit for Klee at a discounted rate until August 14th. It has a normal price of 1,680 Genesis Crystals but will be available for 1,350 GC during this period.The hallmark of this update is Secret Summer Paradise, an event created in order to fully explore the Veluriyam Mirage region while earning a plethora of rewards like Primogems as well as the second outfit, Kaeya’s Sailwind Shadow. Moreover, completing all quests will reward players with Layla’s Fantastical Evening Star avatar.

An advanced version of Adventure Trials returns in a couple of weeks with Primogems, Hero’s Wit, and Mora for grabs. To top it off, two new events will be part of Genius Invokation TCG as well, giving players new challenges to tackle while filling their bags with Lucky Coins and other rewards.

Get ready for another cracker of an update by downloading Genshin Impact now for free.