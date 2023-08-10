Top 10 best match-3 puzzle games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
Our favourite match-3 games for iOS
There are few genres that have become as deeply ingrained in mobile gaming culture as the match-3 games.
Shuffling around colourful blobs on some kind of abstract grid has become an obsession for many - even (perhaps especially) those who wouldn't necessarily class themselves as gamers.
It's easy to get sniffy about these casual time-fillers games, but they have their origins in classic console gaming. And let's be honest here: who of us hasn't been hooked on a match-3 game at some point in their lives?
There's a surprising amount of variety to these match-3 games too. Over the years some have incorporated RPG and strategy elements. Some even have stories.
Here, then, is a selection of the best and most popular match-3 games on iOS. Go on, give them a whirl. You know you want to.
1
Ticket to Earth
Want a little more meat from your iPhone match-3 puzzler? Love the mechanics but wish there was something a little deeper on top of them? Let us introduce you to Ticket to Earth, a match-3 puzzler with a compelling story, lavish comic book visuals, and deep tactical RPG elements. It's also a (whisper it) premium game that gives you a fully fleshed-out experience from the get-go. There's nothing else quite like Ticket to Earth on the market.
We also have a Ticket to Earth review if you're curious to learn more about this unique match 3 game.
2
Marvel Puzzle Quest
The Puzzle Quest series is one of the most beloved in the business. Adding in a bunch of recognisable Marvel characters was never going to do anything but enhance its appeal. For the uninitiated, Puzzle Quest was one of the first games to combine match-3 with RPG elements, making every grid-clearing round into an epic battle. Having the abstract manoeuvres translate into various attack moves was a stroke of genius, as countless copycats have attested to.
Want even more? Then you better read our Marvel Puzzle Quest review! We've listed all the good and bad about the game there.
3
Aggretsuko: The Short Timer Strikes Back
Aggretsuko is all about cuteness, red pandas, and match-threes. In Aggretsuko: The Short Timer Strikes Back you have to play the puzzle stages and match the heads of all the characters (yeah, the character heads are the tiles), and build up your very own company from scratch.
We even have some essential tips for Aggretsuko: The Short Timer Strikes Back, so if you're eager to check this match-3 game out, don't forget to read those tips too!
4
Jewel Blast Dragon
Jewel Blast Dragon is another fantastic match-3 puzzle game. You will have to complete many colourful and exciting levels, earn points, and receive valuable rewards. Each new level becomes more complicated, however, if you get stuck, you can use various items that will help you complete the level.
Also, every day you can receive a free useful gift. Moreover, you can play this game without a Wi-Fi connection, which is pretty comfortable.
5
Evergarden
Evergarden takes the basic evolved match-3 premise of Triple Town and ramps everything up to a new level. Its action takes place on a hexagon-based game grid, for one thing, while the 3D art style is a true sight to behold. It's a game that practically begs you to prod it and play with it, and it rewards you for your curiosity with a bagful of beautiful surprises.
The game is as beautiful as it is intriguing and challenging. If you're not sure exactly what that means, then you should read our Evergarden review where we give detailed information about all the essentials in the game.
6
TwoDots
Two Dots is one of the cleanest, purest, most achingly stylish iOS match-3 games on the App Store. It (and its predecessor Dots) pretty much wrote the book on elegant simplicity. But that's not what matters. What matters is that Two Dots has you dragging to match up coloured dots in a series of carefully designed one-hit puzzles, and that those dots make a lovely sound when you touch them.
Don't forget to read our TwoDots review in case you're curious about how this game plays!
7
Candy Crush Friends Saga
The modern match-3 behemoth that is Candy Crush Saga is remarkable precisely because of how well it nails the classic gameplay loop. This latest iteration doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it does apply a rich 3D lick of paint. We'd complain about its saccharine art style and derivative gameplay, but why complain about a game that's: a) already a massive hit b) free to play and c) really solidly made?
Yeah, we were not exactly super impressed with it, but it is still a nice game - after all, it's Candy Crush. Though you can read more about our entire experience playing Friends Saga, by checking our Candy Crush Friends Saga review.
8
Anipang Match
Wemade Play Co., the company that owns the popular Anipang IP, has several puzzle games. Out of those, Anipang Match happens to be a cute animal-themed match-3 puzzle game. The game itself is easy - you have to match three of a kind, complete the level and move forward. Of course, you can combine more symbols and create powerful blasts to clear the levels faster.
As you move forward, you unlock new episodes that unfold the tale in the Anipang universe. To add to that, you can dress your avatar and take pictures with it!
9
Farm Heroes Saga
This game stands out from the rest for sure. Here you must collect fruit. And they look beautiful. Otherwise, everything is usual. You just need to collect three or more identical fruits in a row and score points. And to complete the level, you need to fulfill various conditions.
The number of fruits to collect increases over time, but if you collect more than three fruits in a row, then all fruits standing nearby will receive one additional bonus. The bonus is that this fruit will be counted as two or four at once if three bonuses have already been accumulated on it. And there are also boosters! As elsewhere, there are boosters that you buy before starting the level, and there are those that you use when you try to complete the level.Download Farm Heroes Saga
10
Tiny Bubbles
You don't have to make things more complicated just to take the match-3 genre in interesting new directions. Tiny Bubbles is one of the most inviting games on this list, with its dreamy graphics and tactile bubble-popping mechanic. But the way it plays with this system and the use of colour serves to constantly keep you on your toes - albeit in a blissed-out state of mind.
We've really loved this beautiful and soothing iOS match-3 game, and if you're not convinced yet, you should definitely read our Tiny Bubbles review. It might change your opinion completely.