Puzzle & Dragons brings back collaboration with Kamen Rider

Things are about to get mechanical in GungHo’s mobile match-3 Puzzle & Dragons as Kamen Rider is returning for another collaboration event. Until February 14th, players can enjoy the inclusion of the Japanese superhero, his friends, and foes as they make their way into the puzzler. The event will be both new and returning characters as they make their way through seven action-packed dungeons.

Speaking of dungeons, let’s get right into what players can expect during the Puzzle & Dragons x Kamen Rider event. In Kamen Rider Showa Era & Kamen Rider Heisei Era, players will embark on a journey through two dungeons with different difficulties, for rewards like Gold.

The Showa Kamen Rider Colosseum tasks players with using a selected character as a leader. Those who follow this will receive a 100% drop rate and they’ll get 2x Py in addition to Rainbow Metal Dragon or a Rich Gold Dragon. The same mode will also have a multiplayer version that supports three people at a time.

Then there is the usual Kamen Rider Title Challenge with the fixed team, Skill Levelling Dungeon where players can raise levels of their collab characters, and finally, the Wizard Descended Dungeon which offers Rich Gold and 10x pulls from the Rainbow Metal Dragon Egg Machine as a first time clear reward. The lattermost has a multiplayer mode too.

All the Energy Items gathered here can be exchanged for event-exclusive characters like Masked Rider Stronger, Kamen Rider ZI-O, and Cyclone Bike. And if players want to earn all these rewards faster, there’s always the shortcut of purchasing special bundles.

$0.99 USD – One Magic Stone and a pull from the Kamen Rider Egg Machine

$14.99 USD – 15 Magic Stones and a pull from the Kamen Rider Wizard Egg Machine

$14.99 USD – 15 Magic Stones and a pull from the Kamen Rider OOO Egg Machine

$19.99 USD – 20 Magic Stones and a pull from the 6-star Kamen Rider Wizard Egg Machine

$29.99 USD – 30 Magic Stones and a pull from the Kamen Rider Revi & Vice Egg Machine

Download Puzzle & Dragons now for free and get your hands on all these items.