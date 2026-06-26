Puzzle & Dragons teams up with classic comedy anime, Gintama

Puzzle & Dragons is once more teaming up with Gintama

The hit comedy/action anime returns with six new collab-exclusive dungeons

Not to mention a suite of rewards and goodies to be had throughout the event

Puzzle & Dragons is no stranger to anime crossovers, with its mixture of classic puzzle gameplay and wider RPG-style mechanics making it a natural fit for the genre. Even so, the folks at GungHo accompany their larger-scale team-ups with some surprising deep cuts, such as the start of today's collab featuring Gintama!

Gintama will be familiar to many anime fans of the mid-to-late 2000s. A comedy/action anime focusing on the exploits of retired samurai Gintoki and his comrades Shinpachi Shimura and Kagura in an alternate Japan conquered by alien forces, it's wacky and outlandish as only anime can be. But it's definitely not short on exciting rewards and content!

Space Samurai time

The new collab between Puzzle & Dragons and Gintama, which runs until July 12th, features a whopping six exclusive collab dungeons for you to delve into. Having collab characters as part of your team will net you increased progress as part of the new Gintama quest being added to boot, meaning it's well worth your time adding them to your roster.

Like many of the other anime series that Puzzle & Dragons has crossed over with, this is far from the first time Gintama has been featured. But with special dungeons and rewards available throughout the event period until July 12th, it's well worth taking a look.

Certainly, Puzzle & Dragons has had a hectic June, as their latest update video is a testament to. New content and updates, not to mention the Gintama collab, all indicate that GungHo won't be taking time away from their popular mix of puzzler and RPG anytime soon.

But if the colourful world of anime is something you feel gets in the way of your daily puzzling, then don't fret. Because we've actually got a whole different list of the best puzzle games on iOS you can play right now!