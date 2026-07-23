Puzzle & Dragons lets you collect Detective Conan and other members of the Junior Detective League in latest collab

Puzzle & Dragons' latest collaboration is with Detective Conan

It runs from today until August 9th

There are nine different dungeons for you to battle through

Puzzle & Dragons is no stranger to a collaboration. In fact, I'd say they possibly do more of them than PUBG Mobile. The only difference is that they're usually less weird and normally a team-up with an anime or manga. And the latest is no exception, with Detective Conan arriving today and sticking around until August 9th.

The collaboration introduces a host of character pairings from Detective Conan, including Kid the Phantom Thief & Conan Edogawa, Conan Edogawa & Ai Haibara, and Yusaku Kudo & Yukiko Kudo. Makoto Kyogoku, Masumi Sera, and Shukichi Haneda can also be collected. Then once you've either assembled the Junior Detective League or simply want to dive into some new content, there are nine dungeons waiting for you.

As always with Puzzle & Dragons, they each offer something a bit different. For instance, the Detective Conan Quest awards you with collaboration medals that can be exchanged for limited-time characters. Meanwhile, others guarantee certain characters will drop when you defeat them, such as Kid the Phantom Thief Descended! and Culprit Descended! Regardless of which one you take on, though, you can expect plenty of goodies.

Elementary, my dear Conan

Outside of the dungeons, you can buy a Conan Edogawa Mini Icon using Magic Stones or head to the MP Shop to pick up certain characters like Kaito Kuroba. And, of course, there's also a login bonus to keep us all coming back day after day. Clocking in for 10 days will net you a single pull from the 7-star Detective Conan Egg Machine, where a 7-star+ Rarity character is a guarantee and not a mere possibility.

Puzzle & Dragons is available on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.