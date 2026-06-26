Miresi: Invisible Future unveils its second new promotional video and creator program

Miresi: Invisible Future has unveiled its newest promotional video ahead of Anime Expo 2026

The latest showcase also comes alongside the news of the launch of their content creator program

Fans covering the game can sign up to earn exclusive benefits for coverage

With Anime Expo coming up this July, there's already plenty of exciting new releases set to make an appearance. That includes Smilegate's upcoming ARPG Miresi: Invisible future, which will offer its first North American hands-on demos at the event. But more than that, they've also released their latest PV to celebrate and even more exciting news!

As part of the build-up to Anime Expo 2026 this July, the folks at Smilegate have revealed new details of their Partner Creator Program. Essentially, this is your usual arrangement where content creators get special benefits to help produce content covering Miresi: Invisible Future when it releases.

[New PV goes here]

Future perfect

Of course, while this may sound a bit iffy to newcomers, content creator programs like this are fairly common. And as far as I know, no one's going to be getting manila envelopes stuffed with cash for promoting the latest anime gacha game.

What it does do is incentivise creators to stick with something like Miresi, which, by its very nature as a new release, may struggle to garner the same audience as more popular mobile games. And with the upcoming showcase for Anime Expo 2026, we'll undoubtedly see an increase in interest from English-speaking players once they get their hands on it.

I'm personally quite interested to see more of what the game offers in its latest promotional videos. With the illustrator behind Goddess of Victory: Nikke (Hyulla) behind it, it definitely has some star power. But will Smilegate be able to produce a hit on the level of Nikke? We'll have to wait and see.

Looking to get your hands on the latest and most interesting mobile games? Well, lucky you because we already have our own list of the five new mobile games to try this week, drawn from the most recent launches over the last seven days!