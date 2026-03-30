Puzzle & Dragons' latest anime collab features time-looping fantasy Re:ZERO

Groundhog day, the anime

Puzzle & Dragons' latest anime collaboration is here with Re:Zero!

Jump into new collab-exclusive dungeons to nab fan-favourite characters

Complete event missions to get Subaru and Emilia for free!

If there's one constant in life in this job, it's that whenever the name Puzzle & Dragons appears in my inbox, I know we're getting news of a major new collaboration. And that trend doesn't look set to change anytime soon with the introduction of Puzzle & Dragons' new collab with Re:Zero!

Re:Zero, which follows our usual humble isekai'd protagonist Subaru Natsuki, is well-loved for turning the usual wish-fulfilment nature of the genre on its head. Considering his unique ability to turn back time on death is used to really put Subaru and his friends through the emotional wringer.

Fortunately, things are a little less dire for Subari and co. in the new collaboration that's running from today until April 12th. You'll be tasked to dive into new collab-exclusive dungeons and take on fearsome figures such as Regulus Corneus in the new collab-exclusive dungeons.

Puzzle it out

We don't (currently) have any guides live for Puzzle & Dragons, but outside of the obvious, this collab is pretty straightforward. Collecting Re:ZERO collab medals will net you limited-edition characters available via the monster exchange, and you can add Subaru and Emilia to your roster by completing collab missions.

Other than that, you'll want to jump into the new boss dungeon and colosseum modes, all of which will net you exciting new rewards. And it's well worth keeping your eyes open for the distinction between solo and multiplayer missions, both of which can net you different but equally enticing rewards.

However, if you're seeking a more traditional puzzle experience, then it could be well worth digging into our list of the best puzzle games on Android, where we've ranked some of the top picks on mobile that tend towards the more familiar and less in-your-face, colourful as Puzzle & Dragons is. If that's what you're after.