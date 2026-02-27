Puzzle & Dragons My Hero Academia collaboration returns with Deku, All Might, and themed dungeons

Another nostalgia-fuelled crossover

There’s no such thing as a quiet month in Puzzle & Dragons. One month you’re revisiting Digimon, the next you’re back again because another crossover drops, and somehow it still feels familiar every time you load it up. This time, the orb-matching RPG is tapping into pure anime nostalgia with a full My Hero Academia collaboration running until mid-March.

If you were following last month’s Wrapp, you’ll know plenty of us still circle back to this one on weekends, and updates like this make it easy to see why. The collab throws Deku, All Might, and a whole roster of heroes and villains into the mix through limited Egg Machines, login rewards, and a stack of themed dungeons.

There are ten collaboration dungeons in total, ranging from straightforward quest missions to tougher Descended stages like Gigantomachia and All For One. Some runs even boost Rank EXP and coins when you bring collab characters along, which feels very much like Puzzle & Dragons encouraging you to build around the theme rather than treat it like a cosmetic crossover.

Multiplayer versions are here too, so if you’re still running co-op clears with friends, there’s plenty to chew through. Outside of the battles, you’ve got the usual pile of login stamps, exchange shop rewards, and bundles for anyone chasing specific characters. Even the MP Shop gets involved this time, letting you grab Izuku Midoriya: Rising and upgrade your collab badge if you didn’t already have it maxed out.

Puzzle & Dragons has long mastered the art of the comeback hook, and this crossover is another perfectly timed tug on the orb board.

