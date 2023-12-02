Seven Knights Idle Adventure adds Sun Wukong, Nezha, Asura and limited-time events in latest update

Netmarble has announced an exciting new update for Seven Knights Idle Adventure, letting players welcome Sun Wukong to the fray along with a new clan system. Sun Wukong completes the Four Lords within the RPG, and he can effectively boost your party's Combat Power as a ranged hero.

In the latest update to Seven Knights Idle Adventure, you can look forward to legendary hero Nezha as well, whose Critical Hit can deal damage to multiple foes (and whose special skill can also revive once upon death). Asura is also joining the fight as a melee hero with a shield and healing buffs.

Not quite sure how you should start your journey across this idle game? Why not take a look at our handy Seven Knights Idle Adventure guide for new players to help you get your feet wet?

The update is complete! (• ? ? • ?) ? New Legendary Heroes, Sun Wukong, Asura, and Nezha!

New content: Special Dungeon! ????

Looming Darkness Carnival Event! ???? Check out the forum for more info!https://t.co/PQsnng5GgJ#sevenknightsidleadventure #7KIdle pic.twitter.com/ctwS2HWCm1 — Seven Knights Idle Adventure (@skia_en) November 30, 2023

If you're eager to add Asura to your roster, you can try your hand at Asura’s Challenger Pass to obtain the character. The Infinite Tower, Gold Dungeon, and Relic Shard Dungeons have been expanded in the latest update as well.

Of course, with the new characters comes a special "Rate Up Summon Event" where you can grab Sun Wukong and Nezha with a higher probability until December 13th. You can also score the Legendary hero Harmal in the "Looming Darkness Carnival Event".

There are plenty of other updates in store for you, so if you're keen on giving the new additions a go yourself, you can download Seven Knights Idle Adventure on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game.