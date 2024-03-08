PUBG MOBILE has revealed the format and the teams going head-to-head in the PUBG MOBILE World Cup (PMWC)

Players will duke it out for the $3M prize pool

The competition will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The format has been revealed as well

PUBG MOBILE Esports has shed some light on the format for the inaugural PUBG MOBILE World Cup (PMWC), where 24 teams will duke it out for supremacy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to nab the $3,000,000 prize. The 39 PUBG MOBILE teams in the Esports Partnership Program have also been revealed, which you can check out below:

As the teams enter the Group Stage, they'll need to make it out unscathed to reach the Survival Stage and the Main Stage. You can check out more details about the competition in our previous coverage. Or, if you're simply curious about what else the game has been up to recently, you'll be happy to know that it's recently just announced a SPY×FAMILY collab, with more details on it likely to be revealed soon.

"The PUBG MOBILE World Cup will take the success of PMWI and bring the tournament to a whole new level. In 2024, our midseason tournament is going to be more competitive, more thrilling, and more important than ever before," says James Yang, Senior Director of Global Esports Center. "Through the expansion of the PUBG MOBILE Esports Partnership Program, we will be able to continue improving the quality and competitiveness of our ecosystem worldwide in partnership with these powerhouse teams."

