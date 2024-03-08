Speed Demons will soon launch on iOS after a long stint within Apple Arcade

Version 1.7 will feature a new drafting feature

Other upgrades include QOL improvements and bug fixes

Launch date is expected around end of March or beginning of April

Radiangames has announced that Speed Demons will soon be launching on iOS as a premium game after being part of Apple Arcade's original titles. Boasting a 4.8 user rating from more than five thousand reviews in the United States, the top-down arcade racer has an expected release window between the latter part of March and the first week of April for a price tag of $4.99.

With the official iOS launch of Speed Demons comes plenty of upgrades to look forward to, which includes a player drafting feature where a speed boost is applied depending on proximity with fast vehicles. Version 1.7 also adds a RESTART option to the menu when the game is paused, as well as a new feature that lets you switch upgrades at the race's start screen.

Of course, you can also look forward to some quality-of-life improvements as well as some rebalancing adjustments to difficult races. Bug fixes have been applied as well, particularly when diving into iPhone 13 or above at 120hz.

As for the game itself, there are more than 50 vehicles to upgrade, 11 game modes to put your racing skills to the test, as well as over 500 events to tinker around with. There are procedurally generated highways as well across 30 environments, plus iCloud saving and full MFi controller support.

